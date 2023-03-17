 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Daily Bee: Bayern Munich Draw Manchester City in Champions League Quarter Final

We’ve got some very exciting quarter final and semi final matchups in the Champions League this season.

By Paul Johnson
Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Good Morning Fear the Wall

The UEFA Champions League draw took place this morning, and it certainly delivered! We’ve got some very tasty ties on our hands in both the quarter finals and potentially in the semi finals too. The biggest quarter final of the lot looks to be Manchester City vs Bayern Munich, which not only pits two of the best teams in Europe against each other, but also matches Pep Guardiola against his former employer. Should be plenty of fun!

This season the draw for the quarters and semis is pretty lopsided. We’ve got Real Madrid, Chelsea, Man City, and Bayern Munich all on one side, while the other side of the draw features some teams that have either never been here before or haven’t been here for a while now.

Here’s how FiveThirtyEight sees it:

I’d love to see Napoli (or Benfica, perhaps) get to the final, at the very least. Since the biggest hitters are all on one side of the draw, we will have a higher-than-usual probability of seeing a relative outsider win it all.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen have been drawn against Union Saint-Gilloise, the Belgian side that knocked out Union Berlin in the previous round, in the Europa League quarter final. This won’t be an easy out for Leverkusen, but it’s certainly one of the better draws they could have hoped for. Manchester United are definitely the favourites to win the Europa League trophy now, and with teams like Juventus and Sporting Lisbon still in the tournament too, it’s going to be a tough task for Die Werkself.

The Links

The Daily Buzz

Who do you think will reach the final of the Champions League? And who is your pick to win it all?

