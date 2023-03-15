The Daily Bee: Erling Haaland Reunites with Marco Rose and Crushes his Dreams

Good morning everyone! For those of us in the United States; happy time change! For most of you, time change means losing an hour of sleep every day. For me, it means I get one week where European soccer isn’t at an ungodly hour here on the West Coast. This weekend’s game against Koln is at 10:30 and I can actually sleep in and still catch the game. For once, my match ratings may actually make sense.

Enough about the ramblings of a Californian, however, as the real story of this week is Erling Haaland’s five goals against RB Leipzig. The Norwegian netted most of Manchester City’s goals in their Champions League fixture against his former coach, Marco Rose, as the Citizens won 7-0. Even before this game, RB Leipzig was one of Haaland’s favorite opponents and he’s now scored 11 goals in 6 games against them. Outside of tying a UCL record, Haaland also equaled another record with a former Dortmund striker:

Only two players have scored 10+ goals in a single #UCL season for two clubs:



◎ Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund & Bayern)

◉ Erling Haaland (Dortmund and Man City)



Dortmund really have seen some of the best.

I know that mentioning Lewandowski, Manchester City, and Leipzig in the same article will probably cause many of you to form a mob and defenestrate me but I think it’s pretty cool seeing some of the talent that passed through Dortmund.

Elsewhere in the Champions League, Inter Milan tied Porto away from home and progressed to the next as well.

One of our very writers, Sarah Sekac, got a shoutout from the Deutsches Fussball Museum following her article, FTW (wo)Man about Town: The Deutsches Fussball Museum. I really recommend you check out the article when you get a chance. Sarah has a lot of fun with it and you get to learn a little about Dortmund.

Dortmund plays Hajduk Split in the UEFA Youth League today at 1:30 PM EST. You should be able to tune into the game on the UEFA website. Dortmund host the match and it’s a single-elimination game. Hopefully, the U-19s do what the senior team could not.

