The Daily Bee: Meunier Gets Match Action, Madrid Contact for Bellingham

Good morning, Fear the Wall.

Since returning to match fitness, Thomas Meunier has been very infrequently called upon by Edin Terzic. The manager has favored both Julian Ryerson and Marius Wolf over the Belgian, who has seemingly slipped to third-choice right-back. There may still be a role for Meunier this season, with important matches coming up and fitness ever a concern. To ensure he is prepared, Meunier requested to get a run-out with the U23s to improve his match fitness and sharpness.

The best football feeling of 2023 so far.

Thanks to the U23 team for this opportunity. #HejaBVB #TÔTOUTARD pic.twitter.com/bcZSpV6EwV — Thomas Meunier (@ThomMills) March 12, 2023

Credit to Meunier for this. Not every player would seek out the opportunity to get the ball at his feet when stuck on the bench, and I think Meunier’s openness to working with the U23s is a good sign of his commitment to maintaining himself at a high level and remaining prepared to help the team.

Jude Bellingham was reportedly the focus of interest around the time of the Chelsea match, according to the reliable Patrick Berger. During his podcast, Die Dortmund-Woche, Berger stated that Jude’s father, Mark Bellingham, met with Real Madrid’s chief scout in a hotel in London. Perhaps they were just discussing the best place to get paella in the Spanish capital, but likely not. Jude has looked a bit off his pace recently, and potentially the rumors and promises of a potential move away are beginning to distract him from football. Jude is a top professional, however, and has remained very level-headed and mature throughout his time at BVB. I would expect him to shake off these headlines and get back to his best very soon.

The Links

Borussia Dortmund have been listed as a potential suitor for Alejandro Grimaldo by the Athletic.

Mainz midfielder Anton Stach is reportedly another target for BVB, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The Daily Buzz: Would Grimaldo and Bensebaini be able to solve BVB’s long-term left-back problem?