MOTM Poll: Dortmund Drop Points to Bottom Table Rival

Anything but three points for BVB would have been an unacceptable result for this match, and after failing to hold their lead over two legs to Chelsea in the UCL, Dortmund have now faltered again, this time in the league. Points in the Bundesliga are the main priority for BVB, and wasting two against Schalke is inexcusable. I frankly despise the “anything can happen in the Revierderby” rhetoric because Schalke are god-awful and a team that counts itself among Europe’s elite should steamroll any side in Schalke’s position.

Alright, I will get off my soapbox. Here are the candidates for Man of the Match.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Schlotterbeck scored the opening goal in good fashion and was a creative outlet for the team all match. Let’s not get it backwards, that is a bad thing. Not for Schlotterbeck of course, but he cannot do everything on the pitch.

Emre Can

Can’s assist for Guerreiro’s goal was class. I would say his candidacy for MOTM is almost nullified by his late yellow card, which rules him out of the match against Köln. Otherwise, he was solid in midfield.

Raphael Guerreiro

In an unusual role, Guerreiro was… unusual. He did not link up play as well as Brandt and was not as composed on the ball as Reus, but he did run around a lot and he did score. It was a well taken goal, but he should have done better late in the game with the chances he had to put the team in the lead.

Marius Wolf

Marius Wolf worked hard all game, and maintained a consistent level. That is more than can be said for some of his teammates.

That was a poor hangover game from Dortmund, who failed to shake off their recent UCL defeat. A lapse in focus against Schalke was the last thing the team needed, and now their job in Munich will be all that much harder if they are to continue challenging for the title.

Cast your vote for MOTM below.