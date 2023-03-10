The Daily Bee: The Unionderby Before the Revierderby

Happy Friday!

Borussia Dortmund are out of the Champions League, so we have unfortunately once again devolved to the point where we have to root vicariously for other Bundesliga clubs in their respective European competitions. Three cheers for Union and Freiburg!

The Europa League

Freiburg fell 1-0 to Juventus in the first leg of their Europa League tie. It wasn’t pretty for the German side, who were outshot 20-1, and now face an uphill battle to overcome a 1-0 deficit at home.

But that could not compare to the craziness of the “Union Derby” as many people are calling it. A 3-3 draw against Union Saint-Gilloise at home probably wasn’t ideal, but Union are still very much in it for the return leg.

The Links

Per Edin Terzic’s press conference, Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt, and Youssoufa Moukoko are going to miss the Revierderby, while Gregor Kobel is going to be a game-time decision. Marco Reus, who is sick with an infection, could also miss the match, depending on whether he is able to recover in time.

In honor of the upcoming derby: the time a German Shepherd bit a Schalke player on the pitch... and the guy kept playing. I won’t spoil what happened next, but the story somehow got even crazier. Football in the 1960s was something else.

Per the Mirror, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea are all lining up for Daichi Kamada, putting in doubt his potential move to BVB.

The Daily Buzz

What’s your most memorable Revierderby moment?