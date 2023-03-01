 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Daily Bee: The Baby Bees Advance!

Dortmund’s U19 advance against PSG

By Patrick Morrison
Hertha BSC U19 v Borussia Dortmund U19 - A Junior German Championship Final Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images

Hey everybody! We’ve all been swept up in Dortmund’s winning streak this past month but the senior team isn’t the only group making headlines. Dortmund’s U-19 side have once again won in the UEFA youth league after beating PSG in the Round of 16. Mike Tullberg’s U-19s, who are undefeated in the league this season, hosted the Parisian side.

The Parisians scored first in the 40th minute but BVB quickly responded and scored just two minutes later with Samuel Bamba getting on the scoreboard. Bamba beat two of PSG’s defenders and slid his shot into the lower corner. Despite struggling in recent weeks, the nineteen-year-old was Dortmund’s man of the match and got a goal to prove it. In a cagey affair, both sides fought for a breakthrough but neither prevailed, sending the game to penalties. All five of Dortmund’s players scored their attempts, including USMNT prospect Cole Campbell and Samuel Bamba, who scored the winner as PSG missed on their fifth kick.

Here’s the penalty shootout for those interested!

For those of you who follow the U-19 games: Why? Who do you think will be able to make the jump to the senior team next year?

