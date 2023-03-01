The Daily Bee: The Baby Bees Advance!

Hey everybody! We’ve all been swept up in Dortmund’s winning streak this past month but the senior team isn’t the only group making headlines. Dortmund’s U-19 side have once again won in the UEFA youth league after beating PSG in the Round of 16. Mike Tullberg’s U-19s, who are undefeated in the league this season, hosted the Parisian side.

The Parisians scored first in the 40th minute but BVB quickly responded and scored just two minutes later with Samuel Bamba getting on the scoreboard. Bamba beat two of PSG’s defenders and slid his shot into the lower corner. Despite struggling in recent weeks, the nineteen-year-old was Dortmund’s man of the match and got a goal to prove it. In a cagey affair, both sides fought for a breakthrough but neither prevailed, sending the game to penalties. All five of Dortmund’s players scored their attempts, including USMNT prospect Cole Campbell and Samuel Bamba, who scored the winner as PSG missed on their fifth kick.

Full penalty shootout from Borussia Dortmund U19 vs Paris Saint-Germain U19 in the UEFA Youth League Round of 16

BVB U19:

✅Faroukou Cissé (2004)

✅Julian Rijkhoff (2005)

✅Michel Ludwig (2004)

✅Cole Campbell (2006)

✅Samuel Bamba (2004)

PSG U19:

✅Younes El… https://t.co/MTpDd4ivDL pic.twitter.com/JNFcGb4Gfq — Football Report (@FootballReprt) February 28, 2023

Here’s the penalty shootout for those interested!

The Links

If you’re interested in Dortmund’s youth side, I recommended following @scouting_bvb on twitter. J does a good job breaking down the games and he’s my go-to for U-19 news.

Fabrizio Romano has once again confirmed the verbal agreement Dortmund have with Daichi Kamada. Apparently, they only need one more step to wrap it all up. And yes, I’m still upset about Dahoud.

One of my favorites, Derek Rae, has reported that Mats Hummels has three possibilities; renewing his contract at a reduced rate, a move abroad within Europe, or being shipped to the glue factory.

