The Daily Bee: Dortmund U19 Advance in the Uefa Youth League.

The Baby Bees move on!

By Patrick Morrison
Hibernian v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Youth League Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group via Getty Images

Hello everyone and happy matchday! While Dortmund vs. Bochum is the main attraction today, the Daily Bee goes on like the slow crawl of time. Fortunately, our U19 team made some headlines yesterday.

Dortmund’s U19 Advance in the UEFA Youth League

Borussia Dortmund’s U19 team traveled to Edinburg to face Hibernian F.C’s U19 team, who are the reigning champions of the Scottish U19 league. Almost 8,000 home fans had the joy of watching their side blow a 1-0 lead in the last 20 minutes as the game ended 2-1 to Dortmund.

Despite Dortmund falling behind in the 26th minute off a set piece, they continued to dominate possession throughout the game. Hibernian’s resilient defending staved off Dortmund’s attack until the 70th minute when Julian Rijkhoff, Dortmund’s top scorer in the U19, won and converted a penalty. The 18 year old Dutchman has four goals and one assist in the Uefa Youth League so far this season. The game looked set to go to penalties until Paris Brunner, a 16 year old who joined the youth setup from VfL Bochum two years ago, decided it was his time to shine in the 90th minute. Brunner marauded down Hibernian’s right side, beat 3 defenders, and played a simple pass to Hendry Blank. The defender proceeded to tuck the ball away for the visitors.

The game still wasn’t over, however, and Hibernian almost equalized in the 97th minute after hitting the post. The ball was then parried out and the referee blew the whistle, confirming Borussia Dortmund’s victory. The U19 side are now into the round of 16 and are unbeaten in the league this year with 9 victories and 2 defeats.

Do you follow Dortmund’s youth games at all? Are there any young players you are excited for at the momment?

