The Daily Bee: Dortmund Sack BVB II Head Coach

A relatively quiet Monday for BVB news ended with the surprise twist of a coaching dismissal. BVB II head coach Christian Preußer was dismissed yesterday, with a poor run of form for the second team seeing the coach’s head roll. Preußer’s sacking came somewhat as a surprise, on the back of a victory at the weekend, but a series of critical departures and poor form has led to the boss’s removal from his role.

Borussia Dortmund parted ways with U23 coach Christian Preußer on Monday evening with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/EDCflppLwC — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 6, 2023

The third-division side currently sits 16th in the league, having finished ninth in last year’s campaign. Surely the BVB bosses will be hoping to see BVB II, responsible for molding much of BVB’s heralded youth program, back on track as soon as possible.

Sebastian Kehl Wants To Succeed

Shocking.

The BVB sporting director was interviewed by BILD, where he was asked if he would rather sign and seal second place right now, or fight for first prize. Kehl said the latter, because it was a stupid question, but thank you Mr. Kehl for reaffirming to us that you are trying to create a successful organization.

The Links

Sky Sports have reported that Eintracht Frankfurt has set a €100 million price tag for Randal Kolo Muani. The young striker has only gone from strength to strength this season.

Leverkusen veteran Jonathan Tah is reportedly preparing for a move away, having signed on with super-agent Pini Zahavi. I for one cannot believe he’s only 26.

Ralph Hassenhüttl has been linked with the recent vacancy at TSG Hoffenheim, who sacked their coach on Monday.

The Daily Buzz

Between league and cup suspensions, Karim Adeyemi will be unavailable to BVB for the next two matches. Will he be able to retain his form when he returns?