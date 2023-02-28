The Daily Bee: A Quick Look at the Bottom

Good morning, Fear the Wall.

Dortmund are playing well, there are some players linked with the club that will undoubtedly improve next season’s squad, all is good! There is not much big news to report on for BVB, so instead, I will take a quick look at the Bundesliga table, specifically the bottom.

Who Are the Stars?

In this season’s relegation contention lineup, we have:

Hertha Berlin - 20 points

VfB Stuttgart - 19 points

TSG Hoffenheim - 19 points

VfL Bochum - 19 points

FC Smurf 04 - 16 points

As above it is below! The relegation scrap is about as contentious as the title chase in the Bundesliga, with three of the sides looking to avoid the drop level on points. They are right on the tail of Hertha, and at this point, it's anyone’s guess which team will suffer the terrible fate of relegation. Even a brief turn of form could be enough to get Schalke 04 to safety, and they took a step in that direction on Matchday 22. The Smurfs snatched a win over relegation contenders VfB Stuttgart to bring the gap between the two teams to three points. It was Schalke’s first victory since a 3-1 win over Bochum in September, but it comes after two draws, which at least demonstrates some kind of progress.

I always hate to see VfB Stuttgart battling the drop. The team from the automotive capital of Germany has a storied history, with the star on their badge attesting to three historic titles. Stuttgart are horribly run, and every time they get some momentum going their squad is ripped to shreds. This season it seems the club may have gone a step too far as they have been unable to steady the ship despite the talent they have left.

I would frankly really enjoy seeing Hertha Berlin face the drop. Hertha is a historic club, similarly mismanaged as Stuttgart but with significantly more attention and financial clout. Hertha being usurped by Union as the capital club is embarrassing, and I think BSC need to face a spell in the second division to get their priorities straight, pay their dues, and mount a chargeback that puts some self-respect back into the team (see Hamburg).

Okay, that’s all, that was fun.

The Links

Marco Reus is reportedly ready to extend his contract with BVB as his first choice, despite the relatively meager offer he is set to receive.

Mats Hummels, alternatively, may seek pastures anew to see out the end of his career.

Daichi Kamada has reportedly agreed to a deal with BVB for six million annually over five years.

The Daily Buzz

Who’s going down on Matchday 34?