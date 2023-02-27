The Daily Bee: BVB to Decide on Possible Extensions for Reus and Hummels

It is Monday. At what point are four-day work weeks going to become a thing? That would mean I don’t have to write two Daily Bees a week anymore, and three day weekends are awesome.

Anyway, I promised myself that I wouldn’t go off on a salt-splosion about Union Berlin completely flopping against Bayern, so I’ll just mention it and immediately move on. Oh I’m sorry, they were “tired” because they played on Thursday. I’m sure that’s an excuse everyone would 100% accept if it was Watzke saying it about BVB.

Okay, that’s enough salt for today. On to the stories!

BVB Discussing Extensions for Reus and Hummels

If this were a Bond movie, it would be one of those super cliché ones in which some stuffy guy in a three-piece suit walks up to Bond and says, “You’ve done a great service to your country, but you’re old now, it’s time to move on,” and the very next day Bond is riding an ATV off of a moving train.

...anyway, Marco Reus and Mats Hummels are two of the most iconic BVB players in recent memory, but they’re both well past their primes and have their contracts expiring this summer. However, their fates are not yet sealed. Per Ruhr Nachrichten, Sebastian Kehl and the rest of the front office will make a final decision in the coming weeks about Reus and Hummels. Meanwhile, Patrick Berger at Sport1 has reported that the club would like to extend them, but only at significantly lower salaries.

The Links

Roman Bürki is already in vintage form for St. Louis FC:

Roman Burki, welcome to MLS pic.twitter.com/qiMWfUn0wO — MLS Buzz (@MLS_Buzz) February 26, 2023

Bayern and Union Berlin faced off in snowy Munich. I guess they really are FC Hollywood.

Underway in the snow in Munich ☃️



⚪ #FCBFCU 0-0 (1') pic.twitter.com/LWsUEeeduX — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) February 26, 2023

