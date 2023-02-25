MOTM Poll: Julian Brandt’s “Back-er” Goal the Difference-Maker Against Hoffenheim

Nine wins in a row and top of the table! It feels good to be a Borussia Dortmund fan at the moment. BVB’s march through 2023 continued today with a slightly nervy 1-0 win over TSG Hoffenheim. While a 1-0 win, where the lone goal comes off a set piece with a deflection off a player’s back, isn’t necessarily the prettiest win in the world, at the end of the season, the three points won today will count just the same as a 4-0 thumper.

Normally we do these polls from BVB’s perspective. If we were looking at both sides, however, the real man of the match would unquestionably have to be Hoffenheim’s goalkeeper Oliver Baumann. It seemed like almost every BVB player at one point today had a grade-A chance that was robbed by Baumann.

But who cares about Hoffenheim? They won, Dortmund lost. It was a strong team performance overall, and although the margin was narrow, it’s tough to say it wasn’t ultimately deserved. Here are my nominees for Man of the Match:

Julian Brandt

At this point, Brandt should have a weekly spot roped off for himself on these polls. His goal may have been a little fortunate, but it’s not as if he didn’t deserve some good fortune. He was once again all over the action with three shots on target, three key passes, and the game-winning goal.

Marco Reus

Not only was his cross to Julian Brandt a brilliant one, but he also demonstrated a vintage Reus midfield performance. He was inches away from a goal assisted by Sebastien Haller and set up countless other chances, leading the squad with six key passes.

Gregor Kobel

Keeping a clean sheet is always a good result, and Kobel’s today didn’t come easy. He made four saves including a beautiful curled effort from Christoph Baumgartner, and despite racking up 1.15 xG, Hoffenheim went home empty-handed.

Emre Can

Once again, I find myself having to give massive credit to Emre Can. He was solid on the ball, supported the back line, was a physical presence, pressed hard, and generally did everything you want from a #6.