The Daily Bee: Dortmund in Advanced Talks With Rami Bensebaini

BVB Approaching Deal With Rami Bensebaini

While Dortmund have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Daichi Kamada, there’s still progress to be made between the club and Borussia Mönchengladbach left back Rami Bensebaini. According to Ruhr Nachrichten, the two sides are in “advanced talks” for a deal that will see the Algerian defender move to Dortmund on a free transfer in the summer.

Union Berlin Stay Hot in the Europa League

The analytics keep saying that Union Berlin are going to return to Earth eventually, and Union Berlin keep saying, “cool story bro.” The hipster Bundesliga club of the month continued its recent string of successes with a very impressive win at home against Ajax. While this might not be the same Ajax of the Erik Ten Haag days that battered BVB and made it to the Champions League semifinals, it’s still surely an impressive feat.

Speaking of Erik Ten Haag, Manchester United came out on the right side of a rare Europa League clash between two European giants:

