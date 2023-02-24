Match Preview: BVB Looking to Extend Winning Run Against In-Crisis Hoffenheim

It’s all tied at the top of the Bundesliga! While Bayern Munich and Union Berlin are facing off in the topspiel on Sunday, Borussia Dortmund travel to the sleepy village of Sinsheim to face TSG Hoffenheim. Three points will be vital for Dortmund here as they look to keep pace with, or even surpass, their title rivals.

For Hoffenheim, every point they can get will be vital for the club's survival as they sit 15th in the league, only ahead of the relegation zone due to goal difference. Their last win came on Matchday 10, back in October, against Schalke. Amidst the crisis, the club has gone through several changes including the arrival of a new coach, Pellegrino Matarazzo, and the addition of several players including the USMNT’s former John Anthony Brooks, Kasper Dolberg from Nice, and Thomas Delaney. Still, the crisis continues for Hoffenheim and the addition of these players hasn’t helped as the club have lost every game since the January window closed, including defeats to relegation rivals Bochum and Augsburg.

While Hoffenheim is the least in-form team in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund are the most in-form team in Europe’s top flights at the moment. BVB have eight wins out of eight and are looking to hit nine against Hoffenheim. Injuries, however, are starting to creep back into the squad as Adeyemi, Moukoko, Morey, and Ryerson are set to miss out on this game. Still, Dortmund has no excuses and should win this one.

Player to Watch: Angeliño

Originally, I was going to pick Thomas Delaney for the culture but he is questionable for tomorrow's game. So my pick is Angelino, the left-back on loan from RB Leipzig. Of Hoffenheim’s team, Angelino is the only player I would say is in form as he has four assists in his last six games. He’ll be a tough task to maintain on BVB’s right side and with Ryerson injured, it will be up to Meunier, Sule, or Wolf to track back. If Dortmund can keep Angeliño contained, however, the odds of winning become infinitely higher as Hoffenheim struggles to create chances beyond his contributions.

Predicted Lineup

I think we’ll see a fairly standard lineup from Dortmund tomorrow. With Adeyemi injured, I expect Bynoe-Gittens to start on that left side while Brandt takes the right. Haller might return to the lineup in an effort to build up a little more match fitness before the Leipzig game next week. Reus, Can, and Bellingham should be the starters. I would usually plug Dahoud in here but my soul is withered and shattered. In defense, the only notable change point would be Wolf on the right side to match up against Angeliño.

