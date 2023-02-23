Report: Borussia Dortmund Have Verbal Agreement with Daichi Kamada

It’s happening! Per reports from several sources including Fabrizio Romano and Patrick Berger, it looks like Eintracht Frankfurt’s Daichi Kamada is coming to Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer. It looks like Sebastian Kehl read Sean’s “Who needs midfielder’s anyway” and decided to provide a quick response. The Japanese international’s signature is all but confirmed with a verbal agreement between the two parties.

Borussia Dortmund are closing in on deal to sign Daichi Kamada on a free transfer in June — it could be signed soon. ⚫️ #transfers



Kamada has verbally agreed a 5-year deal with BVB despite approaches from 3 more clubs.



First call, @Sport1 @berger_pj @CmOffiziell & @fr ☎️ pic.twitter.com/qlvZPSFLGC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 23, 2023

Kamada signing on a free is a pretty big coup for Borussia Dortmund. The creative midfielder has played 156 games for Eintracht Frankfurt across 5 seasons. In that time, he scored 37 goals and 27 assists. In that time, he also won the DFB Pokal and Europa League with the Die Adler. For Frankfurt, Kamada has often played as the most advanced midfielder and even as a second striker at times. For Dortmund, he signifies some changes in the teams midfield and it’s hard to tell if he will act as a replacement for Dahoud, who will be leaving Dortmund at the end of the year, or for Bellingham, who has been linked abroad. Regardless, Kamada will look to be a starter for Borussia Dortmund and has all the skills to help the club challenge Bayern Munich.

His signing also showcases two cornerstones of Sebastian Kehl’s transfer policy: completing deals early and a ruthless approach to intra-Bundesliga dealings. The latter of the two, has come under criticism due to Borussia Dortmund signing another player from the Bundesliga within the middle of the season. Of Kehl’s signings ten so far, six have come from inside the Bundesliga: Ryerson, Modeste, Ozcan, Lotka, Schlotterbeck, and Sule. Of those six, Dortmund acquired two on free transfers and the other four for less than $36 million with the bulk of that being Schlotterbeck’s $21 million fee to Freiburg. Now, Dortmund have all but officially sealed the signings of Daichi Kamada and Remi Bensebaini on free transfers, again from Bundesliga clubs. Is this great business? Absolutely. Is the criticism of Dortmund’s business deserved? That’s up for you to decide.

Your Thoughts

Let us know what you think of this deal! Are you happy with his signing? What role do you think Kamada will play? What are your thoughts on Kehl’s business thus far? Does Kamada fill a Dahoud size hole in your heart? He doesn’t in mine.