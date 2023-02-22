The Daily Bee: Everything is Miserable

Hi everyone. Welcome back to another (late) Daily Bee on this miserable Wednesday. To recap those who are unaware; Borussia Dortmund announced that they would not be renewing Mahmoud Dahoud’s contract at the end of the season. As Fear the Wall’s staunchest Dahoud supporter and self-proclaimed chairperson of the Dahoud fan club for the past four years, I am devastated. The miserable crawl towards death that we call life goes on, however, and I’m back with another Daily Bee for you to enjoy.

UEFA Champions League Roundup

Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Napoli 2

Our fellow Bundesliga pals in Eintracht Frankfurt also had a miserable Tuesday as their hopes of advancing in the Champions League hit a massive Neapolitan obstacle. The German side were completely diced up by Serie A’s league leaders and conceded two goals in the home leg. Equally important, Randal Kolo Muani, was sent off for rash challenge in the 58th minute. The 24 year old frenchman has been Frankfurt’s key player this season and will make any idea of a comback much more challenging. Di Lorenzo and former Wolfsburg youth player, Victor Osimhen, scored the goals for Napoli.

Liverpool 2 Real Madrid 5

Another home defeat in the Champions League and another reason to give your Liverpudlian friends a hug this week. Jurgen Klopp’s side took an early two goal lead in this game after Courtois attempted his best impression of Karius’s 2018 Champions League final. What people don’t realize, however, is that Ancelotti told his players to concede the opening goals on purpose in order to convince Liverpool that the objective was have more goals scored against you. The plan worked. Not to be outdone, Liverpool went on to concede five unanswered goals in spectacular fashion. The home fans, still convinced that the objective was to concede more goals, even applauded Benzema and Modric for helping their team ‘win’ the game.

Anfield ovaciona a Benzema y Modric. pic.twitter.com/N7nJnxc4mx — Defensacentral.com (@defcentral) February 21, 2023

Liverpool now have a monumental task of winning by 4 goals in the return leg. Can they do it? God no.

