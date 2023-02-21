The Daily Bee: Dortmund Set to Part Ways with Dahoud

Good morning, Fear the Wall.

On this site, we have made no secret of our love and appreciation for Mahmoud Dahoud. The first piece I published as a writer here was about Dahoud, and our own Paddy Morrison is a self-proclaimed Dahoud superfan. Throughout a variety of hairstyles, Dahoud has entertained us, frustrated us, and most of all, put smiles on the faces of BVB fans with his antics, his skill, and his infectious positive attitude. Yesterday, Dortmund announced that Dahoud would be leaving at the end of the season, following a mutual agreement.

#BVB - Exkl: Mo Dahoud spricht über sein Aus bei Borussia Dortmund! @modahoud8 verspricht: „Wenn das Team mich braucht, bin ich zu 100% da!“ Was die Gründe für das Aus sind, wo er ab Sommer spielen möchte, welche Vereine zzt interessiert sind: ⚫️ @SPORT1 https://t.co/olX0QaTnW9 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) February 20, 2023

Mo, you will be sorely missed. Thank you for your time in Die Schwarzgelben.



The Links

Positive conversations have taken place about the extension of Marco Reus’s contract, per Patrick Berger’s podcast.

Karim Adeyemi’s injury has been given recovery timeline of around three weeks.

The Daily Buzz

Should Dortmund stick with JBG as Adeyemi’s replacement, or should Gio Reyna start to see more minutes?