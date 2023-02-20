The Daily Bee: BVB Draw RB Leipzig in the DFB Pokal

For the folks in the United States, happy Presidents’ Day. For everyone else, happy Monday!

BVB Draw RB Leipzig in the DFB Pokal

Some big news flew under the radar yesterday, because it happened while BVB’s match against Hertha Berlin was underway. Borussia Dortmund have drawn RB Leipzig in the quarterfinals of the DFB Pokal.

POKAL UPDATE



We will play against Leipzig for the Pokal quarter-finals! pic.twitter.com/HUSAQK9NqP — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 19, 2023

This will be the second meeting between Borussia Dortmund and the club’s former manager Marco Rose, who has done very well with his new club since taking over in the Fall. According to an interview with Kicker, Rose doesn’t bear any ill feelings towards his old club, and is looking forward to reconnecting with some of the friends he made in Dortmund. With how Leipzig have been playing, it will be a tough match to be sure.

BVB alum Jadon Sancho has struggled to find his form in the time since he joined Manchester United, but a long period of individual training seems to finally have paid off. He’s now scored in successive matches for the Red Devils, and played very well in their 3-0 dismantling of Leicester City on Saturday.

Despite his mid-season departure to Bayern Munich, Yann Sommer was actually well-received in his return to Mönchengladbach. The fans held behind his net held up a sign declaring, “Eight-and-a-half years of big performances, not big words – Danke, Yann!” Unfortunately for Sommer, Die Fohlenelf did not treat the visitors so kindly, and pasted Bayern 3-1 after an early red card for Dayot Upamecano.

There was unfortunately a massive brawl in the Ruhr area this weekend, when a group of hooligans, presumably fans of BVB and Rot-Weiss Essen, attacked a group of Schalke fans as they were preparing to make their bus journey to Berlin. At least four Schalke fans were injured in the incident. Apparently baseball bats and screwdrivers were utilized in the attack. If there were any BVB fans in the mixture, they should be immediately condemned by the club.

