The Daily Bee: Borussia Dortmund’s New Blackout Kit

With the January transfer window officially closed, and the dust settled after Chelsea bought every single professional football player in the world, we don’t have as much fun news to report in the Daily Bee. I was dreading having to scrabble together some garbage from a press conference about some player that is or is not doing quite well at the moment, and pretend that it is both interesting and consequential. That was, until I saw these images of a new BVB kit circulating on Twitter!

Das neue Sondertrikot 22/23. Es soll am 19.02 gegen Hertha BSC getragen werden. #BVB pic.twitter.com/ZCIlRdZpnx — Aro10 (@AroooBVB) February 1, 2023

Borussia Dortmund & Puma like to release these special edition kits every now and then, and they tend to be a real hit (usually because they’re much nicer than our actual kits). The last special edition kit was the neon yellow and black number.

I like the look of this kit a lot. At first glance I think I prefer the (very) limited edition blackout kit from a few years ago, but both are very nice. I hope this one is a little easier to get hold of though!

The Links

BVB really wanted rid of Nico Schulz, but they didn’t quite manage to get him out the door, unfortunately.

While Dortmund were unable to finalize the deal for Ivan Fresneda, it looks like the door is still open for the move to materialize in the summer.

It is being reported that the reason Isco’s move to Union Berlin fell through is because there was a (rather funny) misunderstanding over the wages. I don’t know if this is actually true, but I hope it is. Anyway, Isco may be headed to Everton, because apparently Sean Dyche in a relegation battle is the kind of challenge Isco fancies late in his career.

The Daily Buzz

I’ve probably asked this one before but who really cares anymore? What is your favourite BVB kit ever? Here’s mine (although special mention also goes to this stunner).