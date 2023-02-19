Post Match Reaction: Dortmund Extend Winning Run to Eight with 4-1 Defeat of Hertha Berlin

I’ll be the first to admit that entering 2023, I did not expect this Borussia Dortmund squad to go on a winning run of matches. The inconsistencies in the first half of the season seem to have been successfully addressed by Edin Terzic and company. In addition, the squad is mostly fit, which offers a contrast to what usually feels like a perpetual injury crisis. Now, our bench has depth.

I don’t know about you guys, but my favorite part of watching live soccer is when I can’t see the pitch. Right as the match began, several smoke bombs released by the Hertha fans caused referee Harm Osmers to stop play for a few minutes while players were enshrouded in smoke. It was a bold strategy by the Hertha supporters, who were clearly attempting to postpone the inevitable relegation of their club by concealing the pitch; it’s hard to score if you cannot see the goal.

Dortmund’s dismantling of Germany’s largest capital club would start in the first half with a quick pair of goals from Karim Adeyemi and Donyell Malan. Hertha then came out of the gates flying in the second half, with Hertha’s Lucas Tousart cutting Dortmund’s lead in half right after the restart. From there, the game felt like a tight contest as both Dortmund and Hertha traded several shots. In the 76th minute, it was club captain Marco Reus who scored a beautiful free-kick into the top corner of the net, out of Oliver Christensen’s reach. Julian Brandt sealed the deal with a 90th minute strike to make it 4-1.

Karim Adeyemi’s injury could be a major blow for BVB

Karim Adeyemi’s time at Dortmund in 2022 could be described as underwhelming and uninspired, but the young German has finally found his form in a Dortmund jersey. Adeyemi’s goal against Chelsea was the difference-maker, and his goal today opened the scoring. Karim “Sonic the Hedgehog” Adeyemi is too fast for his own good, as seen today when he assisted Malen’s goal after a great sprint and had to subsequently sub off. This was Adeyemi’s fourth goal in four games and losing him will badly hurt the squad. He looked as though he could put some weight on his leg after coming off, so I’m optimistic that his hamstring is pulled rather than torn.

Dortmund are legitimate title contenders

I didn’t think that on the 19th of February I’d be writing that Dortmund have a perfect winning record in 2023. The top of the Bundesliga table is tight, and BVB are right in the thick of the title race. While Bayern has dropped points in four of their six Bundesliga matches of 2023, Dortmund haven’t dropped points in any. With Union’s 0-0 draw to Schalke, Borussia Dortmund are the ONLY Bundesliga side to have won all six. Currently Dortmund are tied with Bayern and Union with 43 points; only goal differential separates these three.

Other Observations:

Dortmund and Puma need to get their s*** together. If you’re like me and attempted to procure one of the very sleek special jerseys worn today, then you likely had no luck. I kept refreshing the BVB fan shop all day yesterday in hopes that I’d move up the queue from my position of 30,372. It seems the website has completely crashed, like every time Dortmund launches a special kit. It seems fans will have the opportunity to preorder a second printing of these in the next few days, but what a headache it was.

Julian Brandt scored his seventh Bundesliga goal which makes him Dortmund’s top scorer in the league this season. This is also the first time that Brandt has scored in three consecutive Bundesliga matches. Brandt’s consistency has been a huge asset to Dortmund this season and he might be our best player at the moment. #derBrandtWagon

Marius Wolf needs a new contract. There has been plenty of speculation over the extensions of Marco Reus and Mats Hummels’ contracts and they are both such Dortmund icons that everyone expects them to stay beyond this season. Marius Wolf also has a contract expiring this summer and with the kind of form he has been in, I hope Sebastian Kehl and company lock him down for a couple more years. It would be a shame to lose someone like Wolf on a free transfer. He had a fairly quiet game today but his work-rate is topnotch and his pace has been phenomenal in recent weeks. #UnleashtheWolf

Your Thoughts?

How long can Dortmund keep winning?

When will Mo Dahoud start a match?

Should Gio Reyna be given more minutes?

What did you think of the special kits?

What are our chances away in Leipzig for the Pokal quarterfinals?