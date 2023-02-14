The Daily Bee: Moukoko Sidelined for Six Weeks

Good morning, Fear the Wall,

Here is today’s BVB news for you to enjoy over a cup of coffee and a Tuesday morning lull.

Moukoko Out Injured

Many BVB fans feared the worst when Youssoufa Moukoko limped off with a clear ankle injury against Bremen on Wednesday. It could have been worse for the young striker, but he will still miss approximately six weeks with a reported ankle ligament tear.

Dortmund's teenage sensation, Youssoufa Moukoko is set to miss weeks after an injury at a crucial time in the title race pic.twitter.com/eIBGTJZQIR — DW Sports (@dw_sports) February 13, 2023

The injury comes at a challenging time for both club and player; Dortmund is entering a critical phase of the season, and having one of their top scorers available would have made a tremendous difference for squad rotation and fitness. As for Moukoko, a slow start to the Rückrunde will now be compounded by a significant spell away from the field. Hopefully, when Moukoko is healed he will be able to shake off the dust and get back to his best.

Brandt Due for an Extension

Sebastian Kehl and Co are reportedly gearing up to hand Julian Brandt a fresh contract as a reward for his much-improved form this season. It is almost as if players perform best in their preferred positions and will thrive when given an extended opportunity to do so (see also: Emre Can)!

Per Patrick Berger (via Sport1), Dortmund will look to address Jule’s contract in the summer, with the player similarly feeling relaxed about a renewal. Brandt’s eagerness to remain with BVB is an excellent indicator of the trend of the club, and allowing Brandt to continue to flourish could be a cornerstone in the BVB rebuild for years to come.

The Links

Sebastian Kehl spoke highly of the resurgent Emre Can to RNBVB. Catch the full interview here.

Jude Bellingham has been nominated for another accolade. Are we surprised?

The Daily Buzz

Didn’t mention the Champion’s League game coming up. Does Haller have the energy for another match, or should BVB rotate their star striker?