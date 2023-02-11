MOTM Poll: Dortmund Fight Past a Strong Bremen Side

Away from home, BVB were always due to see a strong challenge from a surging Werder Bremen. Despite their severe loss against Wolfsburg to begin the Rückrunde, Bremen have been strong out of the gate since their return from the 2. Bundesliga and always relish the chance to punish BVB, be it in the league or the DfB Pokal.

Today, Dortmund came out on top thanks to two high-quality finishes from Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Julian Brandt. The game constantly swung back and forth between favoring the hosts and the visitors, but it was the Black-and-Yellows who took their chances to come away with three points. Here are today’s candidates for Man of the Match.

Emre Can

The Emre Can Remontada continues, as another dominant performance from the German midfielder was on show today. Can completed 89% of 65 attempted passes, many of which were under high pressure, allowing BVB to maintain control in the midfield against a tough, high-energy opponent. Can also supported the attack, boasting three key passes. On the other side of the ball, Can made ELEVEN ball recoveries, as well as two clearances, and had a 57% duel success rate. That’s quite the all-around midfielder’s performance.

Jude Bellingham

Bellingham, like Can, worked tirelessly in midfield and was unlucky not to end the game on the scoresheet. Two great efforts from the Englishman were parried away by Jiri Pavlenka, and a third just barely went over his head. Bellingham completed all of his tackles and long balls, as well as won 72% of his duels. While it was not a vintage Jude outing, Bellingham kept BVB ticking for the full 90 minutes.

Julian Brandt

While his deep midfield compatriots did the defensive dirty work, Brandt was doing the offensive dirty work, linking up play and progressing the ball into dangerous areas. Brandt created three big chances, nearly scoring two in the match due to his excellent positioning and awareness. The goal he did score was perfectly taken, as Brandt accelerated into space, beat his man, and was confident to slot the ball past the keeper. Brandt’s goal put BVB in the driver’s seat and locked up the game.

Niklas Süle

I was between the Fridge and Glove Man for the final spot, but Süle gets the nomination today for a string of standout performances, which have helped him go from stand-in right-back to first-choice center-back. Süle’s passing was strong, his command of his area excellent, and his sliding challenge to keep Ducksch from scoring the opening goal was world-class. Süle has missed the plaudits for his performances in the shadow of other emerging Rückrunde stars, but the Big German deserves a shout for his excellent efforts to get Dortmund their second clean sheet in 2023.