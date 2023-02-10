Player Ratings: BVB Move Closer to the DFB-Pokal After a Win Against Bochum

It’s now five wins in a row, ladies and gentlemen! Dortmund came out on top against their neighbours from Bochum, and that means that Borussia Dortmund is now one of only eight teams left in this year’s DFB-Pokal. As Sebsatian Kehl so rightly pointed out after the game, this was a real pokal fight. The pitch was reminiscent of the local pitch just across my house, and the rainy weather really made it hard for either of the two teams to get a grip on the match. A smart, long-range goal from Emre Can and a tap-in from captain Marco Reus meant that Kevin Stögers penalty wasn’t enough for Bochum to advance.

Here are our ratings from the game on Wednesday!

Starting XI

Gregor Kobel

Anders: 8

I actually debated a nine here, as I’m pretty sure we would have at least gone into extra time without our Swiss Army Man between the sticks (anyone got that reference?) Kobel stood solid and most notably saved two dangerous one-on-ones from the Bochum attack. I honestly think Kobel could be a top-three keeper in the world in the not-so-distant future.

Zac: 8

Kobel’s save against Antwi-Adjej was game-defining.

Julian Ryerson

Anders: 5

Our Norwegian long-distance runner really tried today, and for that, I salute him. He also looked absolutely terrible for the first 30 minutes of the game and gave the ball away in his own half more than once. He looked a bit shaky, although more stable in the second half. I trust that he’ll grow into the role a bit more, and he’s currently looking like a good addition in my eyes.

Zac: 6

I agree Ryerson was not at his best, but I’m certain that any time he defends poorly, Guerreiro would have been worse.

Mats Hummels

Anders: 7

I saw some people claming that Hummels was the worst defender on the day, but I think he was very impressive. Yes, he did let Antwi-Adjei slip through for a one-on-one, but other than that, he was very solid. He made 10 (!) clearances from both corners and crosses in open play. He’s not fast, but his positioning and aerial ability is still elite.

Zac: 6

I was among the camp who were not-so-thrilled with Hummels. I thought the veteran defender was somewhat behind the pace in such a high-octane game.

Niklas Süle

Anders: 6

Zac: 7

90 minutes of absolute fridge.

Marius Wolf

Anders: 7

Zac: 7.5

The Wolf was withdrawn early with some shoulder pain, and will be unavailable for the weekend. Hopefully his recovery is quick, as per reports.

Emre Can

Anders: 8

Maybe this is just einfach Emre after all? I feel like Emre Can is currently experiencing the Mo-Dahoud-Revival, and honestly he’s currently playing himself firmly into the starting XI. Can was once again assured in posession, and seeing Manuel Riemann chase his shot-attempt, that eventually ended up being a goal, was hilarious.

Zac: The Emre Can Remontada has indeed been quite the sight. No fan wants a player to be out of form, so it’s great to see Can regain a place in the team.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Anders: 5

A very anonymous performance from JBG in his first start since returning from injury. He almost came close to scoring early on in the first half. Other than that, the Bochum defense toiled him pretty well, and the very physical approach from the opponents clearly was a bit too much from him.

Zac: 5

Salih Özcan

Anders: 6

Özcan was clearly rattled by the intensity of Bochum’s midfield, and the Turkish International had a hard time settling into the match as he wasn’t allowed any time on the ball. As a result, he was dispossed a number of times in dangerous areas, but he redeemed himself by delivering a great pass for Jude Bellingham who squared it to Marco Reus for Dortmund’s second goal.

Zac: 6.5

I felt that Öz and Can managed the midfield pressure quite well, given Bochum’s intensity. Still, this midfield seems to be calling for Mo. Mo Dahoud.

Jude Bellingham

Anders: 7

Zac: 7

For a player who is typically putting up eights and nines, Jude’s seven reflects a bit of an off performance for the midfielder, who played further up the pitch. He seemed to struggle to assert his usual dominance.

Julian Brandt

Anders: 7

Zac: 7

Sébastien Haller

Anders: 5

Haller found the right position and made the right run on multiple occasions, but his finising let him down a bit. I’ll blame Bochum’s dumpster of a pitch for his slip on his second big chance.

Zac: 6.5

Did striker things, unlucky not to score a striker goal.

Substitutes

Nico Schlotterbeck

Anders: 6

I think Schlotterbeck was actually pretty great. He did everything you ask for after entering the pitch. He had a bit of a hard time playing out of Bochum’s late press, but so did they entire team to be fair.

Zac: 6.5

Anothony Modeste

Anders: 5

Zac: 4

Yes, he helped see out the game, but I cannot put reason to about 95% of the things he does on the pitch.

Marco Reus

Anders: 7

Zac: 8

CAPITANO. GOLAZO.

Gio Reyna

N/A

Overall:

Anders: 8

This had a premature Pokal-exit written all over it. We have seen Dortmund crash out of the Pokal to teams such as St. Pauli and Werder Bremen multiple times, but on Wednesday the whole team was up for the task. We all know that Pokal-football is a totally different breed, and a lot of good teams are already out. The boys pulled through despite playing a fired-up Bochum team with some - in my opinion - wonderful fans. Now let’s keep the streak going on Saturday!

Zac: 8

Dortmund needed this game as a reality check, and they managed to learn instead of burn. A run of four wins is great for confidence, but it is also very much in the BVB DNA to go down in a ball of fire when things are good. BVB had to struggle in this match, and that is a positive thing for the momentum of their run. This team must focus on continuing to build chemistry and consistency, and Bochum did well to test the resolve of the squad. Onward from here!