Borussia Dortmund Draw VfB Stuttgart in the DFB Pokal

We interrupt your regularly-scheduled programming, that being melting down in the comments about yesterday’s disaster class against Bayern Munich, with this slightly-noteworthy news bulletin: Borussia Dortmund have drawn VfB Stuttgart in the next round of the DFB Pokal.

Auswärtsspiel im DFB-Pokal-Achtelfinale: Anfang Dezember geht es für Borussia Dortmund zum @VfB nach Stuttgart. pic.twitter.com/3VemYF4Khb — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) November 5, 2023

There aren’t many teams remaining in the DFB Pokal against whom BVB wouldn’t be considered heavy favorites, but Stuttgart unfortunately represents just one of those clubs. They are currently third in the Bundesliga, and along with Leverkusen are the only team remaining that is yet to be defeated, potentially pending today’s match against Heidenheim.

Stuttgart’s success has been spearheaded by a monstrous start to the season by Guinean striker Sehrou Guirassy, who has been matching Harry Kane blow-for-blow in the race for the Torjägerkanone. Stuttgart will be anything but an easy opponent.

The match will be held on either the 5th or 6th of December.

And with that, we can all go back to decrying yesterday’s performance and demanding that [insert front office official of choice] be sacked!