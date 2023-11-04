MOTM Poll: BVB Crumble Against Harry Kane & Bayern Munich

Well, well, well, if it isn’t another shellacking by Bayern Munich. Just what we all needed to feel a little more like ourselves as we settle in to a new season. I think it’s fair to say that one didn’t really go to plan.

Do you know what the worst part of all this is though? I’ve got to write the Man of the Match article, and that’s a real travesty. Coming up with four nominations after a game like that is... very hard work.

Anyway, I’m not going to put any further effort into this nonsense. Here’s four players that weren’t especially embarrassing.

Gregor Kobel

Kobel was much busier than any of us would have liked, and he was up to the job. I don’t think he was responsible for any of Bayern’s goals. That’s more than can be said for most BVB players.

Marco Reus

Reus was pushing the pace in Dortmund’s offense and looked like the most likely source of any comeback. He wasn’t great, but he at least posed some threat.

Mats Hummels

Hummels got exposed for the slow old man he was for Bayern’s second goal, but otherwise I thought he was only “not great” as opposed to “atrocious”. I also thought he was pretty good in possession. A lot more was being asked of him on both ends, because the midfield was completely absent.

Karim Adeyemi

At this point I’m clearly scraping the barrel, but Adeyemi was playing with some purpose, and he did at least give it a go. He wasn’t brilliant, but it was better than everyone else had to offer!

Poll Who was your Man of the Match?

Marco Reus

Mats Hummels

67% Gregor Kobel (48 votes)

21% Marco Reus (15 votes)

7% Mats Hummels (5 votes)

4% Karim Adeyemi (3 votes) 71 votes total

