MotM Poll: Dortmund lose 1-2 in Stuttgart

How is it, that this Dortmund squad can sandwich their best performance of the season between their two worst? Stuttgart can be a thorn in Dortmund’s side, but never have I seen them out-play BVB like this. This match was too reminiscent of last weekend against Bayern. Dortmund’s attack in the first half was virtually nonexistent, and Füllkrug’s goal came out of nowhere in what must have been BVB’s only shot of the half. The Black and Yellows failed to take their advantage into halftime. Matters became worse when the losing goal in the second half came soft penalty called against Kobel. After a poor opening and a series of substitutes who made too little an impact, I’m not sure anyone deserves the title of “Man of the Match,” but for the sake of consistency in these post-match articles, I will try.

Gregor Kobel

Our stalwart keeper made eight saves in this match, including a penalty save. However, Kobel also conceded two penalties in this game. Nevertheless, Stuttgart’s xG was 4.39 and the scoreline would have surely reflected that without Kobel between the sticks.

Julian Ryerson

The Norwegian defender hustled and offered more of an attacking threat than many of our attacking players today. His passing success was 94% and he was heavily involved in nearly every defending play.

Marco Reus

He gave it an honest effort and certainly offered a more creative approach in the buildup. Unfortunately, none of his efforts resulted in a Dortmund goal.

Mats Hummels

When Hummels left the field in the 28th minute, BVB had yet to concede. That’s my logic. I know it’s speculative.

Poll Who was your Man of the Match? Gregor Kobel

Julian Ryerson

Marco Reus

Mats Hummels vote view results 68% Gregor Kobel (33 votes)

22% Julian Ryerson (11 votes)

6% Marco Reus (3 votes)

2% Mats Hummels (1 vote) 48 votes total Vote Now

Edin Terzic and Sebastian Kehl will have to devise a better strategy by the time Dortmund travel back to Stuttgart on December 6th for their crucial Last-16 Match in the Pokal.