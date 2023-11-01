MOTM Poll: BVB Secure a Place in the German Cup Last-Sixteen

Borussia Dortmund were treated to rain for yet another match, but it didn't stop them from giving it their all. Hoffenheim started strong, but Dortmund showed they were up to the task with a strong offensive performance in the first half, creating a plethora of big chances. I think Hoffenheim were lucky to make it to halftime with a single goal deficit. TSG pressed in the second half, but Dortmund’s compact defense withstood an onslaught of chances. In the end, BVB were 1-0 victors and should take some confidence into this weekend’s important match.

Here are our picks for Man of the Match!

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

JBG’s appearances for Dortmund thus far have been hit or miss but today, he was on fire! Jamie managed seven successful dribbles and won a surprising eight ground duals, many of which were in the attacking third. JBG’s ball-control was showcased today and he should be proud to have assisted the decisive goal.

Marco Reus

Dortmund’s former captain was back today and in fine form. His shots weren't the prettiest, but his shots were aplenty. Marco recorded eight shots on goal, more than any other player on the pitch. With the space he was finding consistently through the middle, it was but a matter of time before Reus slotted one into the net. I quite like this Reus-Reyna midfield pairing.

Salih Özcan

Oz has found superb form lately, and his role as a holding midfielder contributed extensively to Dortmund’s ability to control the first half of the game. Özcan completed 57 passes and nearly a dozen recoveries. In addition, he worked hard defensively, clearing the ball five times, and intercepting it three.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Schlotterbeck started the match strong with a save following Gregor Kobel’s save. Nico knew exactly where to be on Hoffenheim’s recovery, then he stood and blocked the shot off BVB’s goal-line, preventing an early Hoffenheim lead. Schlotti also recorded a 97% success rate in his passing, including seven accurate long balls.

Poll Who was your Man of the Match? Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Marco Reus

Salih Özcan

Nico Schlotterbeck vote view results 11% Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (13 votes)

35% Marco Reus (42 votes)

17% Salih Özcan (21 votes)

35% Nico Schlotterbeck (41 votes) 117 votes total Vote Now

Honorable Mention: Julian Ryerson

What did you think of this match?

Is Dortmund ready to host Bayern?