Match Ratings: A Strong Second Half to Down Die Eisern

Borussia Dortmund have propelled themselves to their seventh win of the season, this time over Union Berlin. While Dortmund have never lost to Union Berlin at home, Saturday’s match saw the hosts down 2-1 after a VAR-riddled first-half. The team responded with a three-goal flurry in the second half including a vintage counter-attack goal, a Nico Schlotterbeck rocket, and a Ryerson deflection.

It was a great effort from Terzic’s side across both halves, however, as the side set the tempo early and fought their way back in the game. While individual mistakes led to both Union Berlin goals, it’s hard to blame Fülkrug for an unlucky deflection, or Mats Hummels for what felt like an unlucky penalty. Dortmund deserved all three points against Union Berlin and, despite some shaky games across the past month, have gotten back on track in the Bundesliga.

Starting XI

Gregor Kobel

Anders: 6

As so often, you could not really fault Greg for anything. Could do nothing against any of the goals, but did look very clean with a few routine saves.

Patrick: 7

He never had a chance on either goal and I thought the rest of his game was routine. Was nice to see the crowd chant Kobel at the start of the match.

Julian Ryerson

Anders: 7

It was either six or seven, but I honestly think Ryerson did quite well. Shows time and time again that consistency can be just as valuable as being a good football player.

Patrick: 8

Got a goal to put the game to bed and once again showed his versatility and, as Anders mentioned, his consistency are an important aspect of this team. It’s an 8 for me.

Mats Hummels

Anders: 6

I saw some people mention that they thought Hummels had a shocker. I don’t quite see where it comes from. Kinda hard to judge depending on how you view the penalty situation. For a 34-year old guy who has played week in and week out lately, he did just fine.

Patrick: 5

It’s hard to fault him for the penalty but I think it was a penalty at the end of the day. He seemed a bit frazzled afterward and was playing on the yellow card but continues to age like a fine wine. He remains Dortmund’s best center-back.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Anders: 7

Might seem a bit low, but I thought he was very reckless and unfocused in his positioning on more than just one occasion today. Let Sheraldo Becker run in behind him like he wasn’t even there. Luckily our captain cleaned up for him twice. Oh — and he also scored a contender for BVB goal of the season.

Patrick: 8

His goal was fantastic and he showed his ability to progress the ball into the final third throughout this game. Sheraldo Becker gave him difficulty at times and I do not think Mats Hummels concedes the penalty if Schlotterbeck stayed on his man.

Marius Wolf

Anders: 4

A really flat performance from Wolf today, who was one of the only players (besides JBG) that really didn’t have a positive impact on BVB’s game. Was dispossessed more than anyone in the team and didn’t manage to find a teammate with any of his crosses.

Patrick: 5

I forgot he played if we are being honest. Didn’t have an impact on the game one way or another.

Felix Nmecha

Anders: 6

Patrick: 5

He’s still figuring things out in Dortmund and grew into this game over time. Nmecha was invisible for the first 15 minutes and struggled throughout the first half. In the second half, he was a bit more involved but offered very, very little going forward. He did not record a successful dribble and only had one pass into the final third. He did notch up one assist - on Schlotterbeck’s wonderstrike. He didn’t have to work too hard for that one, but an assist is an assist.

Emre Can

Anders: 7

Patrick 8

I thought Can was better today than in previous weeks. He didn’t look as nervous and showed the kind of player he is. He loves just sweeping up the ball, getting physical, and making defensive plays. If Terzic wants to utilize his captain, he’s going to have to find a player who can support him.

Marco Reus

Anders: 7

Patrick: 9

This was some vintage Marco Reus on display today, despite the lack of goals. He was creator-in-chief for Dortmund’s attack until Brandt came on. Additionally, I thought it was the best he and Brandt looked side by side in a while. Fotmob lists him as having an assist but it should really be two following his corner kick that found Füllkrug. It’s now three goals and an assist (Should be two) in Dortmund’s last four Bundesliga games.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Anders: 3

Patrick: 5

I’ll be honest: I am a Jamie Bynoe-Gittens apologist. I thought he looked lively on the field but he has to add a few more dimensions to his game rather than just cutting in from the left. He showed the hunger you want to see in a 19-year-old so I give him credit for that.

Donyell Malen

Anders: 5

An uncharacteristically anonymous performance from Malen, but then again, the guy has been carrying our offense for quite a while now. He did drag away the defender for Brandt’s goal, and for that, he gets a nod. Let’s hope that he doesn’t play 180 minutes during the international break, because he deserves a rest.

Patrick: 5

Niclas Füllkrug

Anders: 7

So far, I think Fülle has made a great case for himself in terms of being first in line for the no. 9 spot at Dortmund. I really like that he always tries to make himself available, and I absolutely loved when he pointed towards Brandt for the third BVB goal when Reus was about to pass to him. Also got a great scrappy goal to his name himself.

Patrick: 8

Substitutions

Julian Brandt

Anders: 8

Patrick: 8

Brandt came on the field and changed the game. He is easily Dortmund’s most talented player and got a goal. He has also ironed out a lot of the defensive lapses in his game. While he didn’t put together the best statistical performance, you could tell the team played better when Brandt was pulling the strings. As mentioned earlier - I thought this was his best game alongside Reus this season.

Giovanni Reyna

Anders: 6

I don’t think Gio impacted the game that much, but can you really blame him when he hasn’t touched grass in around a decade. I think the phrase “don’t do anything stupid” applied very well to his game today. Was a bit cautious in his play, but that’s quite understandable. Welcome back, Gio!

Patrick: 6

Welcome back!

Niklas Süle

Anders: 6

Didn’t set a foot wrong in his 20 minute cameo.

Patrick: 6

The game was wrapping up by the time he replaced an injured Hummels in the 73rd minute. He did everything you want to see from an experienced centerback.

Sebastian Haller

N/A

Salih Özcan

N/A

Overall:

Anders: 7

Let’s be a bit positive for once. This was one of the best games we’ve played this season. I think the team showed clear weaknesses in the first half and made the game very shaky. With that said, The Black-and-Yellows managed to take the game by the scruff of it’s neck in the second half, offering Union next to nothing. Urs Fischer’s side might be in crisis, but they’re still a very good team. When I think back to the Wolfsburg fixture and the Milan fixture, I am beginning to notice a very vague pattern in the way we play. A fine way to enter the international break.

Patrick: 8

I am with Anders on this one - I like what I saw from the team today. I know Union Berlin have been struggling this season but they’ve been unlucky in some aspects. Today, they were lucky and Borussia Dortmund dispatched them with ease. We have one Bundesliga loss in 2023 and find ourselves amongst the league leaders. I am happy with how the team is building momentum heading into a difficult stretch of the season come November.

Your Thoughts?

