MOTM Poll: Borussia Dortmund Fight Back to Win 4-2 Against Union Berlin

Apparently Borussia Dortmund are destined to never play a good 90 minutes again, and yet, they will just keep winning. Dortmund claimed three more points this afternoon in a 4-2 win over out-of-form Union Berlin, in what was an incredibly eventful game. BVB and Union both had a goal ruled offside in the first half, to add to the three goals that were scored before half-time, one of which was a Union Berlin penalty that put them in the lead.

I don’t know how to explain what BVB have been doing so far this season, but to their credit, they were very good in the second half. Bringing Julian Brandt on for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens seemed to breath some life into a Dortmund side that looked as drab in the first half as they have all season long. But the second half saw BVB playing with a lot more intent. The reward was three goals that turned the game around and secured Dortmund all three points.

Here are our nominations for Man of the Match in today’s 4-2 win against Union Berlin:

Niclas Füllkrug

Two goals in the first ten minutes? What a start! Besides Füllkrug’s opening goal, he was heavily involved throughout the game, and made a nuisance of himself regularly, as required from a Big Lad Up Top.

Marco Reus

Reus and Füllkrug were the two bright sparks in the first half, and continued to play their part when the rest of the team picked things up in the second half.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Schlotterbeck was already in the running for a nomination before he hit that wonderful equaliser early in the second half, but that goal mounted Dortmund’s comeback and sealed the deal for Schlotterbeck’s nomination.

He did have a couple wild moments in defense, later in the second half, but I’d already added his name to the list and once they make the list, they can’t come back off it (and he wasn’t made to pay for his mistakes).

Julian Brandt

He only played 45 minutes, but he provided the much-needed spark for BVB to turn things around in the second half. Brandt converted a lovely counter attack that put Dortmund ahead, but his influence was clear from the moment he stepped on the pitch.

Poll Who was your Man of the Match? Niclas Füllkrug

Marco Reus

Nico Schlotterbeck

Julian Brandt vote view results 9% Niclas Füllkrug (11 votes)

38% Marco Reus (43 votes)

35% Nico Schlotterbeck (40 votes)

16% Julian Brandt (18 votes) 112 votes total Vote Now

Your Thoughts?

What did you make of this afternoon’s win? Was the second half enough to give you some cause for optimism? Or was the first half display proof that BVB are still in trouble?