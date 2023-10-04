MotM Poll: Scoreless in Dortmund on UCL Matchday 2

Nine points should be enough to advance in a Champions League group, and nine points can be achieved by any team that wins their home matches. While a point is better than a loss, I’m disappointed BVB couldn't manage to edge out the Italian visitors at home. Thankfully this group is still wide open and a result in Newcastle two weeks from now could change everything. Dortmund’s attack was uninspired but at least our defending kept Christian Pulisic and company from scoring. This seemed like the type of game that could have used a late addition of Gio Reyna. #Where’sGio?

Anyway, here are our picks for Man of the Match. Please note that none of them are attacking players.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Schlotti managed his role as center-back exceptionally well in this match, making life difficult for Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao. Nico’s passing was higher than average and he made several passes into the final third. Perhaps one of his brightest moments was a sprint up the field drawing a foul right outside Milan’s box.

Ramy Bensebaini

Clearly, Bensebaini wants Dortmund fans to forget about his reckless red card at the weekend because this was one of his best displays of football since joining Dortmund. Ramy stayed with Pulisic on the defensive flank and turned defense into attack more quickly than any other BVB player. On another day, maybe he would bagged a goal or assist. His passing was decent too. (Finally)

Salih Özcan

I wrote off Salih when the news broke that Emre Can was becoming team captain but in the last few games, Ozcan has shown his quality in black and yellow. He doesn't want to warm the bench and if he keeps playing like this, then he’ll keep getting the nod from Terzic. I’ve complained a lot about passing recently, and Salih’s passing accuracy was 91%. I think this was the catalyst in Dortmund’s higher possession today.

Mats Hummels

Good ol’ Hummels. He shrugged off his poor performance from last weekend and became the defensive sentinel we’ve all come to know and love. Mats won three interceptions and recovered the ball an astonishing eleven times. We can’t afford to lose the veteran defender right now.

Poll Who was your Man of the Match? Nico Schlotterbeck

Ramy Bensebaini

Salih Ozcan

Mats Hummels vote view results 30% Nico Schlotterbeck (33 votes)

38% Ramy Bensebaini (42 votes)

7% Salih Ozcan (8 votes)

23% Mats Hummels (25 votes) 108 votes total Vote Now

Honorable mention: Donny

Not the most exciting result, but we have another chance to improve home form this weekend when BVB hosts Union Berlin.

What were your thoughts on this match?