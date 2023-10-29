MOTM Poll: Frightful Fullbacks Make Life Hard in Frankfurt

Away day in Frankfurt should have been all smiles for BVB, who visited a favorable opponent historically, while themselves in a great run of form. A gritty midweek performance in Newcastle should have gotten the squad raring to go for this Bundesliga encounter. However, a disjointed performance left Die Schwarzgelben with one of a possible three points in Frankfurt.

An early penalty set the mood, with a handball from Marius Wolf handing the Eagles an early lead. Penalty taker Omar Marmoush doubled the lead on the counterattack after Wolf was found far too high up the pitch, and Bensebaini failed to close off the left flank, which led to the chance for the hosts. Dortmund fought back, but again Bensebaini lost his man to give Frankfurt a lifeline. BVB would level the game, but the string of concessions from his fullbacks will be frustrating, to say the least, for Edin Terzic.

Here are today’s candidates for MOTM.

Marcel Sabitzer

He got BVB back in the game at 2-0 down. His excellent spacial awareness at the top of the box earned him a layoff from Füllkrug, and Sabi made no mistake, sending Kevin Trapp the wrong way and slotting confidently into the net. Beyond his goal, Sabitzer was a constant passing outlet for the side and did well to progress the ball into dangerous areas. Defensively, a little more will be needed.

Julian Brandt

Brandt saved BVB’s ass with his late goal, and his stellar poacher instincts were just what was needed with Frankfurt defending deep in their box. Maybe BVB’s STRIKERS should take note of how Brandt keeps finding himself on the scoresheet and ask him for some pointers.

Youssoufa Moukoko

One BVB striker who did find the net was Moukoko. His goal was a bit controversial, as Füllkrug was partially blocking Trapp’s line of sight, but Moukoko was precise and his goal, once it stood, became a critical part of BVB’s comeback.

Salih Özcan

Pickings are slim at this point. In terms of players who were on the field for 90 minutes, Özcan was solid throughout the match, and appropriately cautious given his early yellow. He made several solid challenges and did his best to even the tempo of the game.

Cast your vote for MOTM below, and let us know your thoughts on the match in the comments.