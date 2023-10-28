Match Preview: BVB Go For Six Straight Bundesliga Wins Against Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund look to stay undefeated tomorrow against Eintracht Frankfurt, a team that currently sit 7th in the Bundesliga, with only two wins from their last five matches. After a terrific game against Newcastle and five wins straight in the Bundesliga, Dortmund will be the favorites in tomorrow's match. Despite this, the club have several players on a day-to-day status including Julian Brandt, Emre Can, and Julian Ryerson. It remains to be seen if Dortmund will take the opportunity to rotate with next week’s Der Klassiker on the horizon.

Dortmund’s opponent, Frankfurt, are this year’s boring Bundesliga team. Only two teams have scored fewer goals than them (9) and no team has conceded fewer (6). It will be a difficult game to get a positive result, as Dortmund’s offense is still finding its lethality. Frankfurt will also be motivated by memories of this fixture last season where Dortmund won with some suspect refereeing.

Player to Watch: Ellyes Skhiri

Once a Dortmund target, Ellyes Skhiri has shored up Frankfurt’s midfield alongside Swedish wonder kid, Hugo Larsson. The two have become a formidable pair in front of Frankfurt’s back three with Skhiri being the better of the two. His defensive metrics show that he could walk into any Bundesliga team and he will be a stern test for Dortmund’s midfield. Expect to see him, Nmecha, and one of Ozcan or Can duke it out in midfield .

Expected Lineup:

I am predicting some rotation for tomorrow’s game with Reyna, Haller, and Ozcan replacing Sabitzer, Fulkrug, and Can. With next week’s match against Bayern and a DFB Pokal match against Hoffenheim in between, Terzic will need to manage minutes, and this is the game to do it. I doubt we risk any of the injured players unless we need a goal towards the end of the game. Apart from those changes, I’m expecting much of the same.

Prediction:

1-0 to Borussia Dortmund to continue the trend. I’m predicting a chipping game and a frustrating defense to get through, but I have confidence.

Your Thoughts:

What are your match predictions?