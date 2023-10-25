MOTM Poll: Dortmund defeat Newcastle on the Road in Crucial Champions League Match

I just watched it, you just watched it and the world just watched it. Borussia Dortmund traveled to Newcastle and defeated them 1-0. The match was nervy from the start as fans were informed of Julian Brandt’s muscular injury, and Julian Ryerson’s illness. (Not the Julians!) The first ten minutes of this match were so wide-open that it could have easily been 2-2 by the fifteenth. Toward the end of the first half, Emre Can appeared to have picked up a knee injury but insisted on playing until Salih Özcan was ready to enter the pitch. That shows some character from our new Captain. A couple of minutes later, Nico Schlotterbeck displayed a masterclass in defense-to-offensive play, setting up Felix Nmecha’s goal. Not only was this Nmecha’s first goal for Dortmund, it was also Dortmund’s first goal in this Champion’s League campaign.

The second half was a mature, defensive performance that BVB should be proud of. (Even if the dying embers had my heart racing) This win moves Dortmund into a favorable position within the UCL group, with two of the final three group-stage matches to be played at home.

Without further ado, here are our picks for Man of the Match:

Felix Nmecha

If Felix Nmecha wanted to win over some fans, scoring the decisive goal in an away Champions League match against a Premier League team, is are sure fire way to do it. It wasn't a perfect performance, but his finish was superb, and that goal means Dortmund secure a vital three points in this “Group of Death.”

Nico Schlotterbeck

Schlotti had a good performance overall, winning each of his ground duals and standing strong in the central defense. His best play was a defensive steal, which he passed to Reus before running up the field, receiving the ball and perfectly setting up Felix Nmecha. The Schlotti-Hummels pairing is looking quite consistent. Nico just needs to work on those long-balls.

Gregor Kobel

You knew this nomination was coming. Kobel produced several big saves to deny Newcastle a goal, not to mention the high number of set piece crosses he punched away. Greg deserves the clean sheet and Dortmund would not have won without his heroics. I’m so glad he signed a new contract.

Ramy Bensebaini

Ramy was heavily involved in the defense throughout this match, especially in recovering the ball eleven times, converting defense into attack. He also made life very difficult for Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron who looked dangerous from the first whistle.

Poll Who was your Man of the Match? Felix Nmecha

Nico Schlotterbeck

Gregor Kobel

Ramy Bensebaini vote view results 14% Felix Nmecha (38 votes)

44% Nico Schlotterbeck (113 votes)

40% Gregor Kobel (103 votes)

0% Ramy Bensebaini (0 votes) 254 votes total Vote Now

Honorable Mentions: Marcel Sabitzer, Marius Wolf, Mats Hummels

What are your thoughts on this historic win?