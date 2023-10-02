Borussia Dortmund Extend with Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Happy Monday everyone!

As we all know, being a BVB-fan has truly been a mixed bag lately — especially when it comes to transfers. But finally some great news has arrived! The club have announced that Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has officially penned a new deal, tying him to Borussia Dortmund until 2028.

JBG initially arrived from the Manchester City youth academy back in 2020, and after a short stint with the U19 team, the talented winger became a part of the first team. JBG has shown a lot of promise during his time at BVB, and it’s understandable why Kehl and co. have pushed for an extension. Several high-profile clubs around Europe have seemingly been interested in the 19-year old Englishman, and it’s great to see that BVB are still able to keep young stars, despite competition from the likes of RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen. JBG will look to be back in action when Dortmund welcome AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Your Thoughts?

Do you think that JBG could become a permanent starter for BVB in the coming seasons? Let us know in the comment section!