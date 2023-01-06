Sebastien Haller Returns to Training with Borussia Dortmund

Happy New Year everyone! What better way to start the year than with some excellent news? Well, here you go: Borussia Dortmund’s Sebastien Haller has made a successful return to training with the BVB squad after his treatment for cancer.

Having been diagnosed with testicular cancer during preseason training, it seemed likely that Haller would be out for the entire season, but here he is getting some work in with the rest of the squad and hoping to make a return to the pitch in the very near future!

Incredibly, it has been reported that Haller is in contention to make BVB’s matchday squad in their next Bundesliga game, against Augsburg. He’s been hard at work trying to get fit, and the fact he is in with even the slightest shot at making it back for the start of the Ruckrunde is pretty remarkable. The human body, modern medicine, and the mighty fine genetics that world class athlete’s are blessed with, is quite something!

To round out this positive story, before we start playing football again and all the stories are negative, Sebastien Haller had this New Year’s message for all his followers:

Bonne année à tous ! Et elle commence très bien pour moi car elle est synonyme de retour sur les terrains ! 2022 n’a pas été l’année la plus simple mais elle m’a préparée pour relever tous les nouveaux challenges que vont m’offrir 2023 Hâte de tous vous revoir ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/EwG4vBSmwf — Sébastien Haller (@HallerSeb) January 2, 2023

For those of you that speak no French and can’t be bothered to click on the tweet to find out what it means:

Happy New Year everyone ! And it starts very well for me because it is synonymous with returning to the field! 2022 was not the easiest year but it prepared me to take up all the new challenges that 2023 will offer me Looking forward to seeing you all again

Haller’s recovery from cancer is itself sufficient good news for everyone to celebrate, but the fact that he is healthy and is able to get back to work doing what he loves too? Lovely stuff. Have a good weekend folks!