Official: Thorgan Hazard Joins PSV Eindhoven on Loan

Amidst all the deadline day chaos, Borussia Dortmund winger, Thorgan Hazard, has joined PSV Eindhoven. Rumors have been circling around Hazard’s departure and the decision came down to a choice between PSV or Everton. Understandably, Hazard chose PSV. The deal is a five-month loan with no option to buy. It appears to be a temporary solution for Dortmund’s number 10 and he’ll certainly be a starter for the Dutch outfit as he angles for a move in the summer.

From Dortmund’s perspective, they won’t have to worry about Hazard’s wages for 5 months and, if he plays well, have a better chance to shop him out in the summer window. The 29-year-old only started two games, racked up just 464 minutes in the Bundesliga this year, and has likely played his last competitive game for Dortmund. During his time in Dortmund, Hazard had 38 goal involvements in 122 games across four years. The bulk of those goals came in his first season at the club after joining from Borussia Monchengladbach. More importantly, he had the coolest name on the team.

PSV on the other hand, found their replacement for Noni Madueke and Cody Gakp. Both of left for the Premier League this transfer window. They have also made a habit of finding success in former Bundesliga players with Mario Gotze and Phillip Max in recent memory. PSV currently sit third and will be hoping that Thorgan Hazard can help them secure a UCL spot in the top two.

Your Thoughts

Let us know what you think! Do you like this move? Was he an important depth piece or surplus to requirements? Who should get the #10 jersey? Who has the coolest name on the team now?