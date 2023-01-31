The Daily Bee: Transfer Deadline Day Is Here

Happy Tuesday, Fear the Wall.

The final day of the winter transfer deadline is here, and the Bundesliga has already seen some wild transfers in the last 48 hours. Joao Cancelo has nearly completed a move to Bayern Munich, on loan from Manchester City. A bust-up with Pep Guardiola seems to have pushed the Portuguese fullback out the door, and Bayern Munich were happy to roll out the red carpet for a player of his caliber.

Also at the top of the table, Union Berlin have made a late move for Spanish playmaker Isco, who was eager to ship out from Sevilla after an unsavory spell in Andalusia. With the top sides strengthening for the charge into spring, Dortmund will have some new faces to contend with in the fight for silverware.

Within BVB, several players have been tipped for moves away. Thorgan Hazard has all but completed a move to PSV Eindhoven, a move which should see him pick up significantly more minutes and hopefully regain some form. The Belgian has been completely frozen out of the team, not making a matchday squad since the resumption of the league. It has been an unfortunate spell for Thorgan Hazard at BVB, and while the Belgian provided some great moments, it just never worked out between the player and the club.

NEW: PSV Eindhoven expect to announce the signing of Thorgan Hazard tomorrow.



Thomas Meunier may also get the move he pushed for in August, as Hector Bellerin is being tipped to leave Barcelona. Meunier was the top option for the Calatan club in the summer, and while their attention has shifted a bit to Benjamin Pavard, either of the Bundesliga's best fullbacks should suffice.

Nico Schulz may leave too. If so, gone and also forgotten.

A Quick Thank You

Yesterday, Fear the Wall (finally) crossed the 10k followers mark on Twitter! A few months ago, I feared the worst; Twitter would implode before we had the chance to finally clear that threshold. Fortunately, with the help of our fans and readers, we have managed to clear this meager milestone. Doing so helps remind us writers that folks out there enjoy what we do, and that’s awesome because we enjoy doing it. Whether you get your FTW content from Twitter, our website, or another source, we appreciate your readership. Thank you!

Thomas Delaney is back in the Bundesliga. Welcome back to the Great Dane!

Karim Adeyemi spoke about his first goal for the club in the Matchday Review for BVB. Listen to what the German had to say here.

