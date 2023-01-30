The Daily Bee: Thorgan Hazard Linked to PSV Eindhoven

We’re now just past the halfway point in the Bundesliga season, and the league is starting to tighten dramatically. The top six clubs in the league are all within five points of each other. While a few weeks ago it looked like Bayern Munich were going to run away with the league, a series of draws at the Allianz Arena have given Union Berlin, RB Leipzig, and maybe even Borussia Dortmund the opportunity to crawl back into the title race. As a consequence, the Champions League race is also heating up, with at least six teams competing for four spots.

Dortmund have started the spring half of the season with three straight wins, with yesterday’s match against Leverkusen being the most impressive both in terms of performance and in quality of opposition. It shows that Edin Terzic might have a roadmap for success moving forward. Sebastien Haller will have to play a major role right off of his rehab, and Jude Bellingham had better be ready to play 90 minutes a game, every game. Meanwhile, Raphael Guerreiro may have a limited role for the duration of the season, with Julian Ryerson and Marius Wolf platooning at left back.

It will be tough and will involve a lot of rotation, but if the squad can just stay healthy, it could be a path to a trophy.

Thorgan Hazard to PSV Eindhoven?

Thorgan Hazard has struggled to find much consistency for Borussia Dortmund over the last few seasons, and this season has found himself on the bench more often than not. With his contract running down in 2024, it appears that a departure is on the horizon. According to Ruhr Nachrichten, Thorgan Hazard and PSV Eindhoven’s sporting director held negotiations on Sunday to discuss a potential loan deal that would bring the Belgian attacker to the Eredivisie, with an option to buy.

How should BVB handle the left back position for the remainder of the season if they’re not going to play Raphael Guerreiro?