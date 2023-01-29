MOTM Poll: Borussia Dortmund ends Bayer Leverkusen’s Unbeaten Run

Sometimes - everything just seems to click, and that’s exactly what happened for Borussia Dortmund in today’s match against Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen. Die Werkself collected their first home defeat since the Spanish maestro took the helm. Dortmund’s first goal came in the 33rd minute from a well-worked team move where almost every offensive player was involved. In the 53rd minute, a Marius Wolf cross was scrambled over the line by Edmond Tapsoba. The Black and Yellows showed that they really are able to find the balance between good defending and a strong offensive display, and they could not have chosen a better day to prove it. It was honestly hard to pick today’s MOTM because there were several great performances, but here goes!

Marius Wolf

Wow... Who would have thought? Terzic chose to #Unleashthewolf today, and he was repaid with a very resilient display from Dortmund’s jack-of-many-trades. Wolf won all but one of his duels and worked tirelessly in both defense and offense. His offensive contributions were very noticeable today, and his efforts were rewarded. He was especially good in the link-up play with both Bellingham and Brandt. Rapha Guerreiro should feel very threatened for his place in the team.

Gregor Kobel

Man, oh man. Gregor Kobel had an absolutely elite display today, saving no less than five attempts from inside the box. His shot-stopping display reminded me of a prime Yann Sommer, and on top of that, he was great at playing out of the press together with our defenders. What was most funny to me was that the Leverkusen team almost seemed in disbelief at times, and when your keeper is able to discourage the opposing team all by himself, you know you have an elite keeper on your hands. I might be biased, but he is surely the best keeper in the league.

Nico “Schlottigott” Schlotterbeck

Schlotterbeck has had some questionable displays over the course of the last two matches, but today he redeemed himself by keeping Leverkusen’s attack in check. Schlotterbeck could not be rattled by Leverkusen’s press today, and he was brimming with confidence all match. He had some good raids up the pitch as well, and a certain Florian Wirtz will be having nightmares about Nico and his defensive compatriots.

Karim Adeyemi

Karim Adeyemi honestly had a very Adeyemi-esque performance, but the only difference today was, he seemed to shift up a gear. He finally scored his first goal in black and yellow, and you could clearly see the relief it was. He defended like an absolute animal as well, and he caught out Leverkusen’s players in transition on multiple occasions. Good job, Karim. We move.