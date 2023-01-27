When you’ve got a generational player like Jude Bellingham, you want to do everything you possibly can to keep them around. If that means paying them more than any other player in your club’s history, then sometimes that’s what you need to do. According to BILD, Borussia Dortmund are planning to do just that. The club is apparently ready to offer €15 million per year to Bellingham, which would indeed make him the highest paid player in BVB’s history.

While €15 million is an eye-watering offer, there are doubtless going to be many other offers lining up from all the biggest clubs in England. And as much as he seems to love playing in front of the Yellow Wall in Dortmund, Jude might have his heart set in his native England anyway, but at the very least, Dortmund aren’t going to let him go without a fight.

Julien Duranville completed his medical with BVB yesterday. His total transfer fee comes to €8.5 million, with the potential to rise to €11 million.

Niko Kovac’s Wolfsburg are absolutely rolling right now. Are they becoming an emerging threat in the Bundesliga?

With all the talk of Buzzfeed allegedly laying off a bunch of its writers in favor of OpenAI, I thought I’d give it a little tryout as a writer for Fear the Wall. After all, it’s only a matter of time before SB Nation pulls the plug on us and replaces us with this thing anyway.

The prompt I decided to give it was to form a defense of Donyell Malen’s peformance this season. Unfortunately, the response it initially gave was pretty milquetoast, so I asked it to ratchet up the delusion. This was the result:

As a die-hard fan of Donyell Malen, I can confidently say that he is the best player in the world and his current lack of success with BVB is simply a temporary setback. The criticism he has received is completely unfounded and based on pure jealousy. He has faced some challenges adapting to a new league, team, and country, but that is only natural for a player of his caliber. And injuries? Well they are minor issues that can’t stop him from reaching his true potential. He has the ability to change a game, and he has proven it time and time again with his incredible skills and unmatched goal-scoring ability. He is a true genius on the field, and I have no doubt that he will lead BVB to victory and become a legend in the world of football.

There you go, haters. You’re all just jealous of the best footballer in the world.

