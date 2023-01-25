The Daily Bee: RB Leipzig Is Interested In Marco Reus

Hey everyone! Welcome back to the latest edition of the Daily Bee, written by your favorite Fear the Wall writer not named Paul. Now, about two weeks back I did an article looking at Borussia Dortmund’s contract situation (Shameless plug, I know). In that article, I said Reus had a 10/10 chance to resign from a new contract with the club, and boy, oh boy, could I be wrong.

Marco Reus Is Linked With Leipzig

While Youssoufa Moukoko, who I listed as a 5/10 to sign a new contract, has dominated headlines with his extension being signed a few days ago, the team’s captain is now in the headlines. There are rumors that Marco Reus’s camp is uneasy about the contract Borussia Dortmund are currently offering and now news swirls that other teams are apparently interested. Al Nassr, who recently signed Cristiano Ronaldo, were rumored to be interested in the German midfielder. The newest news, however, is that RB Leipzig’s sporting director, Max Eberl, has reached out to Marco Reus about the possibility of coming to the Redbull club. As reported by Patrick Berger, Eberl appeared on Sky Sports Germany to say the following:

#BVB - Leipzig-Chef Max Eberl bestätigt bei Sky, dass es Gespräche mit dem Berater von Marco Reus gab, schließt einen Transfer aber aus: „Es stimmt, dass wir uns getroffen haben. Jeder kennt meine Verbindung zu Marco. Es ist aber nichts dran, dass wir ihn ablösefrei holen.“ ⚫️ — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) January 24, 2023

Translation:

Leipzig Boss Max Eberl Confirms on Sky that there were talks with Marco Reus’ advisor, but rules out a transfer: “It’s true that we met. Everyone knows my connection to Marco. But there’s nothing wrong with us getting him on a free transfer.”

Marco’s agent was also seen at the Redbull Arena in Leipzig when they played Bayern Munich:

Was läuft da zwischen Marco #Reus & @RBLeipzig? Nach Sky Infos folgte der Reus-Berater Dirk Hebel gestern einer RB-Einladung. Entsprechende Fotos zeigen Hebel (hier am Handy) im oberen VIP Bereich der Red Bull Arena. Reus‘ Vertrag beim #BVB endet im Juni 23. @westsven @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/ML2hIx6qA1 — Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) January 21, 2023

According to Patrick Berger, it looks like a move to Leipzig isn’t happening but I think there can be some room for concern. Contract negotiations can be fickle and it’s apparent that Marco is listening to offers from other clubs. While he may say no to Leipzig now, there’s no guarantee he won't entertain offers from them again, or any other club, if negotiations begin to falter. It would also be no surprise if Marco intends to use the interest from other clubs, like Leipzig, to increase his potential contract value.

I won’t be surprised if we continue to see his contract negotiations dominate headlines in the coming weeks but hopefully, we’ll hear good news soon.

Quick Update on Ivan Fresneda

According to Fabrizio Romano, today’s the day when Fresneda decides if he joins Borussia Dortmund. As of this article being written at 1 am EST, there is no news on his signing. Apparently, a current sticking point in negotiations is whether or not the clubs want to loan him back to Valladolid for the remainder of the season. As a Dortmund fan, I like this idea. Even with Meunier injured, we are saturated with right-backs; Ryerson, Morey, Wolf, and even Sule. There’s no harm in having Fresneda finish out the season in Spain, especially if it means he will be more inclined to sign with Dortmund.

The Links

Konrad Laimer is close to signing for Bayern Munich on a free deal in July. His addition to the team means former RB Leipzig Midfielder, Sabitzer, will likely leave.

We’re halfway through the Bundesliga and Schalke has once again finished below double digits. The Smurfs have racked up only 9 points through the first 17 games.

The Daily Buzz

How do you see Marco’s contract playing out? Are you worried about negotiations? Would you be upset with the board if he leaves? Would you be upset with Marco if he leaves?