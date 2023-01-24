The Daily Bee: Dortmund Dive Back into The Transfer Market?

Good morning, Fear the Wall.

It’s a busy Bundesliga midweek, with exciting fixtures today and Wednesday to entertain the fans after the long winter hiatus. Today, the following matches are taking place.

Coming off a hot 7-1 victory against Bremen, FC Köln will be hoping to pick at least a point off Bayern Munich. If the billygoats can continue their good run of form against the Bavarians, it would really open up the table at the top. Elsewhere, the Smurfs face off against the energy drinks. Ideal scoreline? -1 to -1.

Tomorrow, Dortmund face off against Mainz, looking to build on their (anything but resounding) victory against Augsburg.

Ivan Fresneda to BVB?

Cold rumors have turned into hot rumors as Real Valladolid fullback Ivan Fresneda has been linked to BVB. Reportedly facing stiff competition from league-leading Arsenal, BVB is interested in bringing the Spaniard to the club before the end of the transfer window.

@GuillerRai reports Ivan Fresneda set to make decision today on who to join from Real Valladolid, having agreed terms with Arsenal + Borussia Dortmund. Expected 18yo right-back will cost €15m & return on loan for rest of season @TheAthleticFC #AFC #BVB https://t.co/aSnuYBWwx6 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 23, 2023

As Ornstein notes, the young fullback would like to remain with Valladolid for the remainder of the season, but apparently, BVB wants him to join the club immediately if possible.

Dortmund are still checking whether it would be possible to get him in the winter. #BVB — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) January 24, 2023

Head coach Edin Terzic was very coy on the prospect, as usual, and refused to comment on the potential for the youngster to join BVB. The prospect of joining the leaders of the prem is certain to be appetizing for Fresneda, but the path to the first time is likely clearer in Germany. Still, the question has to be asked why BVB is looking to add a fourth right-back to the roster. This writer still has hope for Mateu Morey!

The Links

Erl scored a hattrick this weekend. Go on Erl, we’re proud of you.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens sat down with BVB Matchday Review and discussed his return to football after a long injury layoff. Great to have the Englishman back on the pitch.

The Daily Buzz

If Ivan Fresneda joins BVB, what role would he play? Prospective right back? Instant starter? What does this mean for Mateu Morey and Julian Ryerson?