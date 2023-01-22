MOTM Poll: Borussia Dortmund Seesaw Their Way to Victory over Augsburg

At long last, BVB were back in action today and while it often felt more like watching a game of ping pong, there were some top notch moments and players that made all the difference.

Read on for today’s Man of the Match Nominees!

Julian Brandt

Julian was in fine form today and his most notable contributions were those gorgeous set pieces, one of which resulted in a goal for Nico Schlotterbeck who was on the receiving end of a masterclass cross from Brandt.

Jude Bellingham

He scored, he roused the fans, he ducked out of the way beautifully for the Jamie Bynoe-Gittens stormer and he assisted that Gio Reyna clapback goal. Jude was, simply, Jude. His absence will, no doubt, be felt during BVB’s midweek match against Mainz.

Sebastian Haller

Football didn’t matter when Haller took the pitch, leaving no dry eyes in the house. His eagerly anticipated return to the game was a moment to witness. After no changes to the line up after the half, Haller was the first sub to come on and while he didn’t bag any goals, he looked spry and active and present on the pitch, to the delight of the fans. Welcome back, Seb!

Gio Reyna

It was almost impossible to miss the off-season scuttlebutt surrounding Reyna and the US Men’s National Team. No one need continue to question the quality of his play, his passion, his professionalism or his ability after that goal in the 78th minute. Receiving a fantastic assist from Bellingham, he (without hesitation) took the shot which helped secure three crucial points for BVB.

Who was your MOTM? Cast your vote below!