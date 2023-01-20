The Daily Bee: Bundesliga Football Returns as Bayern Munich Face RB Leipzig

The wait is over! The Bundesliga resumes today with a very interesting matchup between two of the league’s best teams: Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. The match will be an opportunity for Bayern’s new signing Yann Sommer to demonstrate what he can bring to his new club, and will be a massive test for Marco Rose as he attempts to turn RB Leipzig’s season around. Borussia Dortmund fans, unfortunately, still have two more days to go before we can go back to yelling at our TV screens every Saturday or Sunday morning.

Moukoko Extension Approaches

Over the last month, BVB fans have been waiting on bated breath for news of a contract extension for Youssoufa Moukoko. On Wednesday, Bild reported that a signature was imminent, and now Ruhr Nachrichten has reported while that nothing has yet been committed to paper, Moukoko will likely sign the contract before BVB’s season resumes on Sunday.

Random Nonsense

I was fiddling around with an AI image generator, and for some reason I decided to type this in, and I thought the results were pretty funny. This is the kind of content you have to resort to after three months without any BVB football:

Apropos of nothing pic.twitter.com/052dPhP3jW — Fear the Wall (@FearTheWall) January 20, 2023

Wude Bellingham

At the crusty, wrinkly age of 25, I’m not always tuned into the latest video games and whatnot. I’ve played some FIFA before, and I was vaguely aware that there was a Team of the Year for that game’s Ultimate Team feature, but I never thought it was much of a big deal. Apparently, though, it was important enough for any of the players themselves to actually care, much less come with an actual, physical trophy.

I’m kind of surprised that no BVB player has ever made the Team of the Year before. Just in recent years, we’ve had some spectacular talent including Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marco Reus, and others.

The Daily Buzz

If RB Leipzig win today, will they be able to compete in the title race?