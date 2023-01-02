Injured Dortmund Players Return to Action Following the Holidays

After an injury-riddled Hindrunde, the World Cup break came as a blessing for many players who needed some extended time to recover. It’s easy to forget players on the injury table, overlooking the influence they might have had on match results were they fit. Last season, Gio Reyna was stuck on the sidelines for so long that some fans nearly forgot he was a part of the team.

Today, a report from the German publication WAZ stated that all of Marco Reus, Mahmoud Dahoud, Marius Wolf, Anthony Modeste, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, and Tom Rothe can train at total capacity.

Der Käpt’n meldet sich zum Dienst. pic.twitter.com/uLUUwgziXr — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) January 2, 2023

With the Dortmund training camp in Marbella due to begin this week, reintegrating these players into the squad after such a long time off—almost four months for Mahmoud Dahoud—will be valuable to immediate success in the Rückrunde. Dortmund’s attacking woes were discussed (by yours truly) last week; having individuals like Marco Reus and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens back in the squad offers Terzic the chance to experiment with new attacking solutions during the training camp, and prepare a new-look offense for the Augsburg match on January 22rd.

Speaking of offensive reinforcements, Sebastién Haller will also travel to Marbella and work on regaining fitness in the company of his teammates (WAZ).

❤️ Sebastien #Haller ist zurück beim #BVB. Der an Hodenkrebs erkrankte Stürmer absolviert Teile der Leistungsdiagnostik. Sportdirektor Sebastian #Kehl findet emotionale Worte (RN+): https://t.co/4IpxTqjati (Foto: @RN_Florian) pic.twitter.com/FuGJwxFv42 — Ruhr Nachrichten BVB (@RNBVB) January 2, 2023

While the Ivorian will likely need significant time to regain his strength and match fitness, it is an excellent sign for his battle against cancer that he has been cleared by his medical team to resume training. Being able to work alongside his teammates will give him the chance to build relationships he missed out on during the first half of the season and develop a strong connection with his team.

BVB will head to Spain on January 6th, with many players needing to stake a claim for first-team minutes, rediscover the form that got them to BVB, or prove that their injuries are behind them. Look to catch Dortmund against Fortuna Düsseldorf on 1/10 and FC Basel on 1/13 for a reunion with Marwin Hitz!

Who do you think will be the winners and losers of the January training camp? Let us know in the comments.