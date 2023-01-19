Breaking: Youssoufa Moukoko Extends his Contract with Borussia Dortmund

One of the Bundesliga’s brightest talents has extended his contract with Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko has been subject to different rumors about a departure lately, linking him with clubs such as Chelsea and Newcastle. Even though these clubs undoubtedly could offer Mouki an attractive economic package, the 18-year old supertalent has, per BILD, penned a new deal that keeps him at the Signal Iduna Park until 2026.

This will be a big relief for Terzic and the board, as Moukoko is one of the brightest talents in the world. On top of that, he has produced very promising numbers this season, collecting six goals and four assist across 14 matches. We don’t know the exact details on the deal yet, but there’s no doubt that Moukoko would be an attractive investment for every major club.

Having Moukoko for a long run will no doubt be a big boost for the club. When players like Malen and Adeyemi have failed to produce, the homegrown player has delivered when it mattered the most (read: A winning goal in the Revierderby and a crucial goal in Der Klassiker). This extension also adds a question mark to the future of players like Thorgan Hazard and Donyell Malen, who have failed to make an offensive impact for quite some time.

Something that probably won’t get mentioned a lot, is the way Sebastian Kehl seemingly has handled this season. I applaud him for drawing a line right from the start, and I think he has been both fair and transparent in his communication towards Mouki and his agent.

If BVB can continue to develop Moukoko, he could quickly turn into one of the best strikers in world football. Even though Mouki isn’t a veteran player, this extension is no doubt crucial - both for the current season and for the seasons to come. With the extension out the way, Moukoko will be able to focus fully on the ongoing Bundesliga season, Champions League campaign and DFB-pokal run. Maybe he’ll even sign off with a goal against FC Augsburg on Sunday?

