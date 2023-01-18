The Daily Bee: The Season Will Be Right Back With a New Right Back

Goooood morning everybody!

We are officially 4 days away from the resumption of the Bundesliga. For all of you, that means your Weekend mornings will be full of some soccer-fun. For me, a blog writer from the Pacific coast, that means 6:30 am mornings and the arduous toil of writing Daily Bees for the great Vox overlords. Despite that, it’s hard for me to not be excited about the return of Dortmund games. Especially considering the squad is fully fit apart from one member...

Thomas Meunier Is Injured

Unfortunately, Borussia Dortmund only managed to remain injury free for a grand total of three days. Thomas Meunier, the often divisive right-back, has already spent a month out this season while recovering from a cheekbone fracture and now faces an additional 6-weeks due to a torn calf muscle. The right side of Dortmund’s defense has been one of the thinest positions in the squad since the departure of Lukas Piszczek and Achraf Hakimi. Meunier’s spell on the sideline may have bigger ramifications on his career as the 31 year old only has one year left on his contract after the end of this season. Fortunately, Dortmund and Sebastian Kehl have been quick to react to Meunier’s absence and a replacement has already been signed.

Julian Ryerson Joins Borussia Dortmund

Union Berlin’s Julian Ryerson is Borussia Dortmund’s newest signing. The Norwegian right back joins the team on a 5 million dollar deal that will keep him in Dortmund for 3.5 years. More importantly, Ryerson provides much needed cover at rightback while Meunier recovers and he’ll be looking to replace the Belgian as first choice right-back. His addition to the squad also allows Dortmund to play Niklas Sule in his natural position at center back. What I find fascinating is how quick Dortmund were able to get Ryerson onboard, especially with little to no rumors surrounding his signing.

Equally important, did anyone else thing his photoshoot for the club was a bit peculiar? Why did they have him sit in the net and why does it look like Niklas Sule takes his lunch money?

Mateu Morey is Back

In addition to Ryerson’s introduction to the squad, Mateu Morey looks set to play a role in the second half of the season as the Spainard is set to make his long-awaited return. Despite returning to training in August, Morey reinjured himself and hasn’t played meaningful minutes in almost a year and half. Now, he’ll be looking to challenge Ryerson as Dortmund’s go-to right back. Still, it will be important for Terzic to watch Morey’s minutes in order to ensure he reaches full fitness before seeing more action. I think we can expect Ryerson to start against Augsburg and Sule to deputize that backup role until Mateu and Meunier return to full fitness.

