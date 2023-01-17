Hey! BVB have a new Norwegian Signing!

For many, when Erling Haaland departed, he left a Viking-shaped hole in both the lineup and our hearts. While BVB’s latest Norwegian signing is not a striker, it does look like he’ll provide some much needed stability in BVB’s backline.

Julian Ryerson joins the squad from Union Berlin where the right back consistently started, making a total of 87 league caps across five seasons. Whole we certainly shouldn’t expect to see his name on the score sheet anywhere approaching the frequency of Haaland, he did manage to net a couple last season. Scoring, however, isn’t what matters when it comes to being a relevant defender. Ryerson will be a welcome addition to the BVB defense as he’s currently ranked 9th in the Bundesliga for successful tackles, and he’s 13th overall in the league - making him the highest rated BVB player according to oneversusone.com.

The BVB fanbase is nothing if not passionate and we love to go all in on a player who is excited to call Dortmund home. The 25 year old is already sharing his excitement about the prospect of playing in Dortmund as a Black and Yellow in front of the famous Yellow Wall. A couple of us here, at Fear the Wall, are part-time Eisern Unioners and have, thus far, been impressed by what we’ve seen of Ryerson. Welcome to the squad, Julian! We hope you do the number 26 and Black and Yellows proud!

What do you think of the Ryerson signing? Drop a comment below!