The Daily Bee: Mahmoud Dahoud’s Time in Dortmund, and BVB Linked to Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga

The Bundesliga re-start is drawing near, which means I’ve started actually having to stay up-to-date on the daily occurrences and transfer rumors in the league. While I love watching and following it during the season, it’s felt a little pointless keeping track of things when nothing has been going on on the pitch.

One thing I’m excited for is the return to the pitch of Mahmoud Dahoud. The German midfielder has blossomed into a quality starter for BVB over the last few seasons. While he can be aggravating at times, especially due to his tendency to smash long shots into orbit, but when he’s on his game he can single-handedly control a match in midfield.

Recently, Dahoud did an exclusive interview with Ruhr Nachrichten. I recommend reading the full thing on their website (yes, that means getting a subscription), but I can summarize it briefly here. He talked quite a bit about his shoulder injury that sidelined him in the fall, as well as his development at the club. Interestingly, he also talked about his initial move to Dortmund, and how he was excited to play under Thomas Tuchel, but the coaches who succeeded him including Peter Bosz, Peter Stoger, and others never seemed to show him the faith that Edin Terzic now shows. Now, he feels more appreciated than he ever has.

The Links

According to Fabrizio Romano, Borussia Dortmund are interested in Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga. The 20-year-old Swede has no goals and an assist in only 385 minutes across 13 appearance in the Premier League, and is looking at different loan options for him to receive more minutes.

Borussia Dortmund have explored the conditions of loan deal to sign Anthony Elanga from Manchester United, it’s concrete as reported by @talksport ⚫️ #BVB



Understand player side would be open to Bundesliga move, Everton are also interested. Decision up to Man United. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/kcPjwFA66k — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2023

Anecdote Time

On that note, I want to share something random but also a little embarrassing. It’s been a long time since Borussia Dortmund took to the pitch. The break, first due to the World Cup and then due to the Bundesliga’s winter pause, has almost been as long as summer breaks between seasons. As a result, I got a little rusty on my Bundesliga and football in general. As a result, when I was at a bar watching Barcelona play Real Madrid this weekend, I was taken completely by surprise when I saw Robert Lewandowski playing for Barca and not Bayern Munich. I don’t know how, but I had completely memory-holed not only his transfer to La Liga, but also the entire first half of the season of him playing for Barca.

The Daily Buzz

Days until Borussia Dortmund football returns: 5