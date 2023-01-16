The Daily Bee: Welcome Back to the Bundesliga!

Once again, welcome back, readers!

Contract Contact

It seems that Sebastian Kehl and company are finally grasping the contract situation if his interview with Kicker is to be believed. Kehl suggests pretty strongly that Youssoufa Moukoko is nearing an extension, which is an excellent sign for the player and the club. An internal deadline has been set for the end of this week, as the Dortmund brass do not want Moukoko’s contract situation to affect his ability to focus on club football.

Kehl stated that he feels relaxed about the contracts of veterans Marco Reus and Mats Hummels. The sporting director stated, “From the conversations with both of them I can say that we are very relaxed about the situation”. This is in contrast to reports from last week which suggested that Marco Reus (yes, Marco Reus) was disturbed by the lack of attention to his contract and that Al Nassr was courting his signature. Knowing Reus’s nature, this writer is more inclined to believe the perspective of Sebastian Kehl.

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl tells Kicker they expect a decision this week from Youssoufa Moukoko & his agent re the offer of a new contract so as to clear up the issue once & for all before the first game of the year. #BVB — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) January 16, 2023

Injury Updates

Despite arriving in Marbella with a fully fit squad, BVB have left at least one name shy on the squad list. Thomas Meunier has torn a muscle fiber and therefore faces a spell on the sidelines.

#BVB-Update: Muskelfaserriss in der Wade bei Thomas Meunier. Der Belgier fällt damit für eine Weile aus. ⚫️ @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) January 14, 2023

Meunier was injured before Dortmund disbanded for the FIFA World Cup, so this should not be too much of a shock for the team. Still, fullback is an area where the squad remains thin, and Raphael Guerreiro also picking up a knock would lead one to worry about the state of the defense going into the restart. So far, the Portuguese defender is still deemed fit, unlike his Belgian colleague.

The Daily Buzz

