Official: Jayden Braaf Joins Hellas Verona on Loan

Borussia Dortmund have completed a loan agreement to send 20-year-old Jayden Braaf, of the BVB U-23s, to Hellas Verona of Serie A. The deal contains a buy-option for Hellas Verona, should they choose to make the move permanent at the end of the loan period.

Jayden Braaf leaves Borussia Dortmund to join Hellas Verona, deal fully agreed as revealed last week — medical also completed. #BVB



Exclusive details: loan deal will include a buy option clause for Verona but NO buy back clause for Dortmund; BVB would have a sell on clause. pic.twitter.com/BFzt9yszAY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2023

The young Dutchman first arrived in Dortmund in the summer from Manchester City, prompting instant and likely premature comparisons to Jadon Sancho. Unfortunately, Braaf’s time with BVB has not gone nearly as smoothly as Sancho’s. In seven appearances with Borussia Dortmund II in the 3. Liga, he has yet to score a goal, and according to Kicker, has not acclimated well to the club. Per their report, he has acted out in training and has frequently shown up late to team practices.

Given his lack of success with BVB and his reported attitude problems, it seems unlikely that the club has any intention of fitting him into its long-term plans. This loan move to Hellas Verona could easily spell the end of his time with Dortmund.